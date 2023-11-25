Tash Sultana performs at Spark Arena on November 25, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo / Getty (Dave Simpson/WireImage)

Tash Sultana had few words for their Spark Arena crowd last night, the music spoke for them.

A master of all, the multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter performed the first few songs solo, causing collective awe at their unrivalled skill behind each instrument, using loop pedals to layer each sound.

There were moments where I forgot to breathe, and times when my inhale would catch, only realising I’d been holding it when the tension building in a riff was released.

Having seen Sultana on several occasions before, I knew what to expect. Complexity on each instrument, intense focus and high notes that bring down the house.

This time the psychedelic indie rocker had more to give.

Tash Sultana announced at the Spark Arena show that they were taking a break from touring. Photo / Getty (Dave Simpson/WireImage)

During one of the only audience exchanges, Sultana revealed last night would be their last headline show for a while.

“I’ve been on tour for the last, for 10 years. I know, I look 13, but yeah I’ve played thousands of shows, I’ve sold millions of tickets all around the world, I have literally done everything possible to get onto the stage and play a f***ing gig.

“Mentally, physically, spiritually it’s been a crazy way to shape your life and now I’m going to step away for a bit, for a little bit. It’s time, I’ve been thinking it, I’m still going to play music and its never going to change I just honestly cannot be f***ed going on tour for a while.”

Tash Sultana performs at Spark Arena. Photo / Getty (Dave Simpson/WireImage)

Sultana went on to detail how they can’t “s*** on the tour bus” and how they would like to be able to do that whenever they want to.

“I really appreciate everyone being here tonight, it’s really special.”

Although the arena was packed, the atmosphere was gentle - which may have had something to do with the Rotorua hot pool-like clouds rising from throughout the mosh pit.

After a particularly vigorous saxophone solo the multi-instrumentalist likened the exhaustion and feeling to doing spots - a way to consume cannabis.

“It’s the same feeling. We’ve all been there.”

During some songs their performance felt like a rock concert, in other moments their vocal range pushed like weight on my heart - drawing out emotions I’d rather not feel.

One of their more famous tracks, Notion, was particularly touching and they generously extended it, offering the crowd a raspier, deeper experience as the tune drew on.

The song seemed to go on forever, but in the best way possible.

Kaleidoscopic visuals played throughout the show, featuring jellyfish, mushrooms, money and a hallucinogenic snake.

Seeing them hop from guitar, bass, to the drums to vocals with pyramids rising out of the screen behind them pulled the crowd into a psychedelic world during their penultimate song, Jungle.

After a performance like that it’s no wonder Sultana is looking for a break, they deserve it.



