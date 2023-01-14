Countdown to Coterie’s first ever headline tour of Aotearoa

Coterie gearing up for their national tour. Photo / Supplied

Tickets for Coterie’s first-ever headline tour are selling fast with their Raglan show already sold out.

“All through March we’re playing Raglan, Christchurch, Wellington, and then finishing in Auckland,” says Coterie brother Conrad Fisher.

The tour beings in Ōtautahi playing the James Hay Theatre on Friday, March 3, before playing The Yard in sunny Raglan on Sunday, March 5.

The following week they will play at Meow in Wellington before wrapping up at Auckland’s Powerstation on Friday, March 17.

The tour dates. Image / Supplied

Coterie, four Māori brothers - Tyler, Josh, Brandford and Conrad of Te Aupouri, Ngāpuhi and Ngāi Te Rāngi descent - have taken Aotearoa by storm with their music over the past 24 months.

Their platinum-certified breakthrough hit Cool It Down has become an anthem throughout the country that was recently re-released in te reo Māori. Their debut album COTERIE also rose to number one on the New Zealand music charts just after its release in December.

The group also became the first band signed to Six60′s new music label, Massive Records, while forming what they describe as a “brotherhood”. They’ve also been performing as one of the supporting acts during Six60′s tour in Australia and Aotearoa.

“You fast forward a year and we’ve spent every other day with the boys now eating food at their houses, hanging out, taking us out to their fancy spots and taking their clothes,” says Tyler.

During the tour with Six60, the Coterie brothers have been able to learn new skills they hope to bring to their own shows.

Six60 member Marlon Williams says, “One of the first things the boys did was support us on our Australian tour and I know that by the end of that tour, the boys, all of them, came up to me at different times and said, ‘we’ve learned so much just watching you guys play, how you put a show together’. They’re so good at just soaking up information.”

As part of the new album, the two bands collaborated on a song Always Beside You.

The lyrics of this song sum it up. ‘My brother, I love you. There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for you.’ That’s basically the connection between us and Six60,” says Josh.

Coterie will also perform at One Love in Tauranga on January 28 and 29.