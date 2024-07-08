Advertisement
Troye Sivan announces one-off show at Auckland’s Spark Arena

Troye Sivan is bringing his Something To Give Each Other Tour to Australia and New Zealand later this year.

The Australian musician has announced he will bring his acclaimed tour to New Zealand in December for a single show at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Troye Sivan is coming to Aotearoa to perform a one-off show, just in time for summer.

Sivan, 29, has just finished the European leg of his steamy Something To Give Each Other tour, where he played 18 shows in arenas throughout Britain and the mainland.

It is the global popstar’s first tour in more than five years since his Bloom Tour, which ran from 2018 to 2019. He first performed in Auckland in 2016, returning again in September 2019 for a headline show at Spark Arena.

Sivan will take a two-month break from performing before heading to North America with Charli XCX for their Sweat tour, which begins in Detroit on September 14 and ends in Seattle on October 23.

The Rush singer will return home first to perform shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

He will then cross the ditch to kick off summer in the Southern Hemisphere, performing for his die-hard Kiwi fans at Tāmaki Makarau’s prime waterfront venue on December 2.

Sydney-based musician Nick Ward will join Sivan for his tour Down Under as an opening act.

Ward helped Sivan write the song Can’t Go Back, Baby on his latest album – which the tour is named after – and was named one of Ticketmaster’s 2023 Breakthrough Artists in March last year.

Something to Give Each Other is Sivan’s third studio album. Released in October 2023, it is the popstar’s most successful album to date.

The lead single, Rush, earned Sivan his first two Grammy nominations (Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Music Video).

One NZ customers and Mastercard cardholders will have the first opportunity to secure tickets for the New Zealand show. Presales for both will go live at 10am on Thursday, July 11.

Live Nation’s 24-hour presale will be available from 11am on Monday, June 15. Tickets will then be available to the general public from 12pm on Tuesday, June 16.

For more details on Sivan’s Something To Give Each Other tour and tickets, visit livenation.co.nz.

Head to one.nz/music or priceless.com/music for more information on the One NZ and Mastercard pre-sales.

Something To Give Each Other Tour - Australia and New Zealand Dates:

  • Tues November 19 - Adelaide - The Drive
  • Thurs November 21 - Melbourne - Sidney Myer Music Bowl
  • Tues November 26 - Brisbane - Riverstage
  • Thurs November 28 - Sydney - Sydney Opera House Forecourt
  • Mon December 2 - Auckland - Spark Arena


