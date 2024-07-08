The Rush singer will return home first to perform shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.
He will then cross the ditch to kick off summer in the Southern Hemisphere, performing for his die-hard Kiwi fans at Tāmaki Makarau’s prime waterfront venue on December 2.
Sydney-based musician Nick Ward will join Sivan for his tour Down Under as an opening act.
Ward helped Sivan write the song Can’t Go Back, Baby on his latest album – which the tour is named after – and was named one of Ticketmaster’s 2023 Breakthrough Artists in March last year.
Something to Give Each Other is Sivan’s third studio album. Released in October 2023, it is the popstar’s most successful album to date.
The lead single, Rush, earned Sivan his first two Grammy nominations (Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Music Video).
One NZ customers and Mastercard cardholders will have the first opportunity to secure tickets for the New Zealand show. Presales for both will go live at 10am on Thursday, July 11.
Live Nation’s 24-hour presale will be available from 11am on Monday, June 15. Tickets will then be available to the general public from 12pm on Tuesday, June 16.
For more details on Sivan’s Something To Give Each Other tour and tickets, visit livenation.co.nz.
Head to one.nz/music or priceless.com/music for more information on the One NZ and Mastercard pre-sales.
Something To Give Each Other Tour - Australia and New Zealand Dates:
- Tues November 19 - Adelaide - The Drive
- Thurs November 21 - Melbourne - Sidney Myer Music Bowl
- Tues November 26 - Brisbane - Riverstage
- Thurs November 28 - Sydney - Sydney Opera House Forecourt
- Mon December 2 - Auckland - Spark Arena