Troye Sivan is bringing his Something To Give Each Other Tour to Australia and New Zealand later this year.

The Australian musician has announced he will bring his acclaimed tour to New Zealand in December for a single show at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Sivan, 29, has just finished the European leg of his steamy Something To Give Each Other tour, where he played 18 shows in arenas throughout Britain and the mainland.

It is the global popstar’s first tour in more than five years since his Bloom Tour, which ran from 2018 to 2019. He first performed in Auckland in 2016, returning again in September 2019 for a headline show at Spark Arena.

Sivan will take a two-month break from performing before heading to North America with Charli XCX for their Sweat tour, which begins in Detroit on September 14 and ends in Seattle on October 23.