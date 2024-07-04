“Delta flight 136 from Detroit to Amsterdam diverted to New York’s JFK early Wednesday morning after reports that a portion of the Main Cabin in-flight meal service were spoiled,” a Delta Airlines spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline confirmed that passengers were greeted by medical personnel to “treat any affected passengers and crew members”.

They added: “Delta teams will immediately work to gather information into how this incident occurred. This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels.”

Delta Airlines flight 136 was forced to make an emergency landing after serving passengers "spoiled" food. Photo / Flightradar24

According to ABC7, 277 passengers were on board the flight - though it is not yet known how many digested the food or if anyone had shown signs of possible food poisoning.

A spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told the Daily Mail: “There were 24 aided cases upon landing, including 10 members of the flight crew and 14 passengers, all of whom declined to receive medical attention.”

“Passengers were provided with hotel rooms and transportation and will be rebooked to continue to their destination,” the spokesperson added.

Passenger Virginia took to X to vent her frustration on failing to land in Amsterdam.

“@delta I need to know how you’re going to get me to Amsterdam today - I’m on the plane that’s emergency landing at JFK because you served passengers ‘contaminated’ food - I don’t need hotel/food vouchers I need to arrive in Amsterdam today,” she wrote.

It isn’t the first time Delta Airlines has had to divert an international flight for health reasons.

In September 2023, the airline diverted its service intended for Barcelona, Spain, back to Atlanta in the United States after a “biohazard issue” involving a passenger with diarrhoea.