Many passengers were injured on Air Europa flight UX45. Photo / Flightradar24

Up to 30 passengers were reportedly injured after an Air Europa flight was rocked by severe turbulence.

On Sunday at around 10pm (local time), passengers departed on Air Europa flight UX45 from Madrid International Airport in Spain to fly directly to Montevideo, Uruguay. Reports indicate up to 345 people were on board the aircraft, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Just hours before the flight was expected to reach its destination it was shaken by turbulence and forced to divert to Natal, Brazil, Reuters reports.

“Our flight bound for Montevideo was diverted to Natal due to strong turbulence,” Air Europa said in a statement on social media platform X.

Video shared on social media have shocking scenes of the moment the turbulence hit.