Severe turbulence on Air Europa Boeing flight injures up to 30 people

2 mins to read
Many passengers were injured on Air Europa flight UX45. Photo / Flightradar24

Up to 30 passengers were reportedly injured after an Air Europa flight was rocked by severe turbulence.

On Sunday at around 10pm (local time), passengers departed on Air Europa flight UX45 from Madrid International Airport in Spain to fly directly to Montevideo, Uruguay. Reports indicate up to 345 people were on board the aircraft, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Just hours before the flight was expected to reach its destination it was shaken by turbulence and forced to divert to Natal, Brazil, Reuters reports.

“Our flight bound for Montevideo was diverted to Natal due to strong turbulence,” Air Europa said in a statement on social media platform X.

Video shared on social media have shocking scenes of the moment the turbulence hit.

One video shared on X appears to show a man thrown into the overhead luggage compartment with his legs dangling in the air, while a baby is heard crying in the background.

Another video shows a person strapped on a stretcher and carried out of the plane as passengers look on.

A destroyed seat, ripped-off ceiling panels and dropped oxygen masks could be seen in other photos and footage taken by passengers.

Speaking to Uruguayan outlet El Observador, passenger Norys said: “A long time after that, there was a very, very slight turbulence, it was barely felt, and from one moment to the next the plane abruptly fell and we all went up.”

He added: “Those who did not have seatbelts flew and some remained hooked to the roof.”

According to Natal’s State Department, 15 ambulances were dispatched to the airport and 30 people were hospitalised.

This comes as more than a dozen passengers were reported injured on a Korean Air flight last week.

A major system failure resulted in the Boeing aircraft suddenly dropping 8168m (26,900ft) in just 15 minutes. Seventeen passengers were hospitalised with minor injuries.




