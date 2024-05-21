A commercial airplane flies through storm clouds. Clear air turbulence comes out of the blue.

Severe turbulence hospitalised two New Zealanders and killed one passenger overnight, aboard Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321.

The service was diverted to Bangkok with dozens requiring medical attention, as the sudden drop reportedly took many off guard. But what is clear air turbulence and how much warning do pilots and passengers have?

Passenger Andrew Davies told Sky News there was little warning before the cabin seatbelt sign was illuminated, and no time for crew to take seats.

In aviation unexpected rough airflow is described as clear air turbulence

as it comes out of what was forecast to be clear, predictable, air currents.

Flying at high altitude and over large bodies of water or mountain ranges can cause orthographic turbulence. However, airlines and meteorological reports can normally forecast patches of rough flying and warn the pilots.

What causes clear air turbulence?

Severe clear air turbulence is caused by either hot air rising in thermal currents or opposing currents meeting.

High altitude flights may encounter strong “jet stream” air currents, at above 10,000m.

Changes in air temperature mixed with fast-moving currents can lead to unpredictable, “strong” or “severe” clear air turbulence.

Rising clouds and thunderstorms can also provide unpredictable currents for aircraft passing overhead, and pilots often choose to fly around areas with storms forecast.

Aircraft turbulence

What warning do pilots have of clear air turbulence?

This effectively “unseeable” turbulence is identified as one of the biggest challenges for airlines.

For the past five years the International Air Transport Administration (IATA) has been trying to predict routes and areas where such turbulence might arise using airline data.

“Turbulence is the leading cause of injuries to cabin crew and passengers in non-fatal accidents,” said a statement from the IATA Turbulence Aware Programme.

More disturbing still, the phenomenon is predicted to grow and become harder to forecast with a warming, less predictable, climate.

Earlier this year IATA warned that climate change was making the jobs of pilots and airlines more difficult, and was investing in making more weather data available to partner airlines.

“Managing turbulence is expected to remain challenging, as climate change continues to impact weather patterns. This has implications for both safety and efficiency of flight.”

As well as passenger comfort, better forecasts mean association airlines can minimise disruption of routes.

At present, more than 2000 daily aircraft from 23 airlines provide data to help forecast air turbulence patterns, mapping 380 million annual observations a year.

Severe injuries caused by turbulence are still rare on commercial aircraft. Deaths are even more infrequent. However, it is normal for airlines to advise passengers to keep seatbelts fastened while seated.

“It is a matter of life and death,” warned Sara Nelson, international president for the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.

The cabin crew industry expert stressed the importance of being buckled during flight in an interview to Reuters.

A report into turbulence-related injuries by the United States Federal Aviation Administration showed that 80 per cent are to crew. That’s mainly because they are most likely to be out of their jumpseats, pursuing their duties in the cabin.