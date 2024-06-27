One passenger, a woman identified as Hsu by the Taipei Times, said that when the flight attendants remained in their seats after the plane started to wobble, she knew something was wrong.

Her children were crying as oxygen masks deployed when the plane dramatically dropped. Hsu also experienced an earache and a headache.

Another passenger, identified as Tseng by the outlet, said that he was scared the airplane might hit the ground.

Some passengers also experienced nosebleeds and hyperventilation, according to the New York Post.

Seventeen passengers were hospitalised as a result of the terrifying ordeal - though no major injuries were reported.

In a statement sighted by the Independent, Korean Air said: “17 passengers have been attended to by medical professionals in [South] Korea, and have been discharged without severe injuries”.

The passengers departed Seoul again on June 23 and safely landed in Taiwan.

It’s not the first time Boeing has been in hot water over problems with its aircraft.

Earlier this year, an Alaska Airline-operated Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner was forced to land after the plane experienced a blowout that left a gaping hole on its side.

This comes as families seek $40 billion from Boeing after two deadly crashes that killed almost 350 passengers. The aircraft involved in the serious incidents was the same as the one in the Korean Air chaos - a Boeing 737 Max 8.

The first deadly crash happened on October 29, 2018 when a plane departed from Jakarta, Indonesia, and the second occurred on March 10, 2019 when a flight took off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The United States Department of Justice is considering whether to revive the criminal charge of fraud against the aerospace corporation, which it had set aside three years ago. It has until July 7 to make a decision.



















