So yes, I’m in. I con a friend into joining and we talk about swim training. A month goes by before we head to a shop to buy goggles, a swim cap and togs that will withstand an ocean workout as opposed to floating around the foreshore.

My first swim is at Auckland’s Point Erin outdoor pool and friend Rina and I are both excited and nervous. Turns out she’s an ex-competitive swimmer and it all comes rushing back to her quickly. Not so much for me. One lap and I’m gasping for air. How on earth will I be able to do a 1km swim over three days?

Three months, countless pool swims and two ocean swims later, we are ready. Or, ready enough.

Swimming beside Olympians, Wendy pushed herself out of her comfort zone. Photo / Wendy Petrie

At two hours and 26 minutes, the Air New Zealand flight to Fiji barely feels like an international journey yet the tropical warm air hits us as we walk off the plane. In no time, we’re whisked away to the Sofitel Hotel in Denerau. We spend the afternoon at the pool with a pina colada trying not to overthink the next 3 days of swimming.

That night more than 200 swimmers and partners gather for dinner on the lawn of the Sofitel. There’s a kava drinking ceremony and a show. Dame Sophie Pascoe has come along for the first swim and I can’t believe I will be swimming beside a Paralympics champion. The kids will laugh their heads off. ‘How to Dad’ is there too so hopefully he’s a terrible swimmer and I won’t look quite so bad.

Wendy Petrie tackled a three-day ocean swim in Fiji despite minimal experience. Photo / Wendy Petrie

Day one of our ocean swim arrives. It’s an early one. By 7.45am we are at the Denarau marina pushing off for Tivua Island. It’s a beautiful boat ride with the crew singing Fijian songs. We meet a few Aussies who are doing the 3km swim. In fact, there are more Australians here than Kiwis. It’s also predominantly female, something organiser Scott Rice suggests is because women are far better at planning and organising a trip together. There are some excellent swimsuits that would have required some pre-planning, with one group of women from Wagawaga in pink matching sets.

Back to the swim. Thankfully, the 1km swimmers are going first. The nerves are kicking in. The day is beautiful, but the wind has picked up and it’s a bit choppy around the last buoy.

Over 200 people took part in the three-day ocean swimming event. Photo / Wendy Petrie

For some reason I stand next to Rina, who is right at the front. First wrong move. The gun goes and we are off; a mass of arms and legs churning up the ocean. I’m breathing quite hard heading to the first buoy and trying to do some backstroke. I try to relax like Liv’s swim teacher used to say. Loose as a goose, fast as an eagle. The water is crystal clear with fish darting and even a couple of pretty blue starfish waving up at me from the ocean floor.

By the last buoy I’m really pushing myself when the chopping water crashes over my cap and I swallow some sea water. Running under the finish line banner is a real thrill and Rina is there with water and a high five along with our new friends, the sisters.

Stunning views, new friendships, and a swim medal made it unforgettable. Photo / Wendy Petrie

I feel great! I did it. I came 50th out of 80 and 11th in my age group. Not bad for a newbie. We watch the 3km swimmers in wonder, especially the 70 year olds who are smashing it. The rest of the day is spent on Tivua Island eating a buffet lunch and snorkelling.

Day two is a more relaxed start time with the swim off the Sofitel Hotel. I change my mindset for the second swim. I’ve done it, I know I can do it, now enjoy it.

I start off at the back of the pack this time which means less splashing. Twenty seven minutes later I’m running under the finish line with another ocean swim under my belt.

The afternoon is spent at the adults only Waitui Bar & Grill which we have access to for the day. It’s lovely and by now a lot of the attendees are socialising and mixing with each other. A pina colada in the pool and another happy hour drink at the hotel bar is quite enough for day two.

Day three is a trip to Malamala, a beautiful island a half hour away by quick-cat. Rina and I decide we need to warm up before our swim for once. We swing our arms like I’ve seen Liv (swimming daughter do) and slap our biceps, then head out for a quick 100m ocean warm up. We’ve also talked to the 3km winner who advises us to kick less as your legs are the biggest muscle that eats up energy.

Each swim was followed by a social event or island lunch. Photo / Wendy Petrie

The gun goes and we are off. It’s beautiful and although I can feel a couple of bites from sea lice, they don’t worry me. The view underwater is mesmerising. With “Nothing’s gonna stop us now” blaring over the loudspeaker, I finally find it - my swimming mojo!

One, two, one two and I have so much energy. I barely kick my legs and my breathing is even and in control. I could swim like this all day! It’s like I’m in an ocean hammock, with the tide gently cradling me as I make my way around the island. I finished in 22 minutes, my best time yet.

A finisher’s medal tops it off and a few dozen photos later, we are lying on loungers enjoying the day with our catered lunch.

The final gathering is back on the lawn of the Sofitel, with white tablecloths and awards. Rina gets a silver medal for coming second in her age group. There are swimmers in their 60s, 70s and 80s crushing it out there. It’s quite inspiring.

After dinner, we hit the dance floor with our new swimming friends and reflect on our fun week. As I head into my 50’s I’m keen to keep pushing myself out of my comfort zone, and that’s exactly what I got. Now, what’s the next challenge?