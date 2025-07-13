Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Cheap Japan travel: How much a Japan trip costs in 2025

By Andrew Sluys
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Shinkansen. Photo / Andrew Sluys

Shinkansen. Photo / Andrew Sluys

As one of the more expensive Asian destinations, planning a trip can be daunting – but good news: a cheap Japanese holiday is still a good one, writes Andrew Sluys.

Receiving almost 37 million international travellers throughout 2024, it should come as little surprise to hear Japan has become a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel