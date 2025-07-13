Despite this, we still managed to enjoy some of the more expensive experiences Japan had to offer, including Universal Studios in Osaka and TeamLab Planets in Tokyo.

Counting everything from flights to food, our 15-day trip totalled $4390; an average of less than $150 per day each.

Here’s how we did it:

Flights – $29

As we were travelling from Manila, the flights were already quite reasonable, but to maximise the budget, we elected to use Qantas points. Alongside almost 30,000 points, we spent just $29 in airport taxes getting to Japan.

Accommodation – $1802

We stayed in two Airbnbs and one hotel during our stay. Though small, I loved staying in the Airbnb apartments as you can experience the Japanese studio-style way of living.

While the apartments were small, they used every inch of space with an efficiency you come to expect in Japan.

Our Airbnb in Osaka came in as the cheapest at just $98 per night. We opted for a hotel in Kyoto at $134 per night, and Tokyo was the most expensive, with our (rather basic) Airbnb costing $167 per night.

Super Nintendo World - Universal Studios Osaka. Photo / Andrew Sluys

Internal transport – $684

As expected, Japanese public transport proved to be the best of its kind. Clean, reliable, and with coverage across the main centres, we didn’t once consider ordering an Uber.

In the cities, we used trains and buses, and used the Shinkansen (bullet train) for our intercity transport.

It’s no secret that the Shinkansen is expensive, but I was surprised by how quickly our daily transport costs added up, and it wasn’t uncommon to spend over $30 each day when getting around a city.

Food – $961

Since cuisine was a big reason we chose Japan as a destination, this was one area my fiancee and I didn’t cheap out on. Alas, dining out across Japan ended up being a lot cheaper than we had expected.

Onigiri (rice balls) from Family Mart proved to be a great breakfast option at around $3 each, and the Starbucks iced coffee range meant cafe visits were kept to a minimum.

Ichiran restaurants can be found almost everywhere and offer some of the best ramen we’ve had, at less than $10 per bowl.

Ichiran Ramen. Photo / Andrew Sluys

Ironically, finding sushi was more difficult than we had anticipated, with the majority of restaurants across Osaka and Tokyo offering deep-fried food such as karaage chicken or tempura.

Supermarket deli sections were the biggest life hack here, with sashimi bento boxes costing around $10 each. This became a nightly routine in Kyoto, as our hotel was located very close to a Life supermarket.

Of the $961 spent, $361 was for groceries and $600 for dining out.

With savvy travel tips, you can explore Japan’s best without overspending. Photo / Andrew Sluys

Activities – $395

Aside from Universal Studios and TeamLab Planets, there wasn’t much more spent on activities. This is likely because most of our days were filled with visiting free places such as the Nara Deer Park or the Arashiyama Monkey Park.

Another free activity I’d highly recommend is the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building. With an observation deck 202m in the sky, it offers some of the best views of the city’s expanse, without costing a dollar. On favourable weather days, you can also see Mt Fuji.

Arashiyama Monkey Park. Photo / Andrew Sluys

Miscellaneous – $209

Any shopping that we did, e-SIMs, and a few coffees here and there, fell into this category.

As we plan to travel for the rest of the year, we were very restrained on the shopping front, but Japan offers some of the best retail opportunities I have seen, so save some suitcase space for the return trip.

As a whole, Japan can easily be done on the cheap, and still be enjoyed to its fullest. Aside from flights, accommodation will always be the most expensive element, so do some digging on Airbnb to find the cheap gems.

Given Japan’s popularity, it also pays to book the big-ticket activities a month or so before you visit to avoid missing out.

The bottom line? Japan absolutely lives up to the hype, and considering it’s only one flight away, it’s never been easier to enjoy.

Sushi chef. Photo / Andrew Sluys

Details

Japan

GETTING THERE

Air New Zealand operates direct flights from Auckland to Tokyo.

VISA REQUIREMENTS

New Zealand citizens do not need any sort of visa to visit Japan if their stay is less than 90 days.