Celebrate Bastille Day in Auckland

Bastille Day, France’s national holiday on July 14, is best known for fireworks over the Eiffel Tower, street parades, live music and picnic baskets filled with wine and cheese. While most Kiwis can only dream of spending it in Paris, one local travel company offers a delightful alternative right here in New Zealand.

Boutique Tours France hosts four-day French language immersion ateliers in Akaroa and West Auckland. Limited to eight guests, each retreat includes conversational French lessons and classic experiences like pétanque, live French music, long-table dining, and plenty of good wine. Created during the pandemic to bring a taste of France closer to home, the ateliers have since become a go-to for New Zealand’s Francophiles. boutiquetoursfrance.co.nz

Party with artists at the Gold Coast

Bleach* Festival returns to the Gold Coast in 2025 with its most ambitious programme yet, running from July 31 to August 10. Under the creative direction of guest artistic director Michael Zavros, the 11-day event features more than 100 performances across iconic locations like Hota, Kurrawa Beach, and Emerald Lakes. The lineup includes three world premieres and spotlights everything from live music and bold installations to culinary delights. Whether you are chasing festival energy, creative conversations, or beachside performances, this is one of Australia’s most unique contemporary arts experiences. Full programme and ticket info available at hota.com.au/bleach.

Australian artist Kirsha Kaechele will take her provocative installation Ladies Lounge outside Mona to the Hota Gallery. Photo / Supplied

Crocheted wharenui

It’s not every day you see a wharenui made entirely of neon crochet. Wharenui Harikoa, created by artists Lissy and Rudi Robinson-Cole, is a joyful and immersive art experience now on show at The Civic in Tāmaki Makaurau. Crafted from vivid yarn and inspired by Māori tradition, the large-scale installation blends ancestral storytelling with light, sound and colour. Visitors step barefoot into a glowing world of tukutuku panels, sensory touch walls and a shifting soundscape led by taonga puoro and karanga. Inspired by Matariki and the celestial family, this is the first time the wharenui will stand while Matariki is visible in the night sky. Guided tours with the artists are free but limited, so book ahead. Entry is free and open daily. Walk-ups welcome. Visit aucklandlive.co.nz to plan your experience.