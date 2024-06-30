Advertisement
Updated

One Love 2025 line-up includes Maoli, Rebel Souljahz, Katchafire, J Boog, Inner Circle, Fiji and Steel Pulse

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read
One Love returns in 2025 with 46 acts announced for Aotearoa’s “ultimate reggae festival”.

Included are international and iconic artists Maoli, Rebel Souljahz, Katchafire, J Boog, Inner Circle, Fiji and Steel Pulse as the main acts.

The festival at Tauranga Domain on January 25 and 26, will again feature two stages – the main stage and an Aotearoa stage that celebrates Kiwi music, and more opportunity for artists to showcase themselves in front of thousands of reggae fans from around the world, organisers said today.

Also added to the One Love 2025 line-up are Corrella, Magic!, 1814, Spawnbreezie, Adeaze, House of Shem, Tomorrow People, Ardijah, Josh Wawa, K’Nova, Lomez Brown, Fe Joint, Son & Water, TJ & Huri, Lion Rezz, Brutha Rodz, Victor J Sefo, Swiss & Tree, Mikey Mayz, Wayno, Three Houses Down, General Fiyah, Pieter T, Deach, Krisy Erin, Mirage, Bradamon, and Kiwi acts performing at One Love for the first time – Hori Shaw, People to the Pa, Illumingati, Cee Blue, Rex Atirai, Sammielz, Samson Squad, Fia, Sub-Tribe, Jaro Local and Sianne.

Rebel Souljahz. Photo / NZME
The festival has a strong Bay of Plenty presence with artists TJ & Huri living in Rotorua and Tauranga, Deach in Pāpāmoa, Mirage in Tauranga, 1814 in Rotorua and Hori Shaw in Ōpōtiki.

Back by popular demand, Hawaiian reggae cowboy Maoli returns to One Love as the day one headliner in 2025.

He will perform a full set that will no doubt include some of his biggest hits such as Every Night Every Morning, Shoot Down, Sunshine, If I said You Had a Beautiful Body, Little More Tequila, Golden and more. Known for his smooth vocals and authentic Hawaiian vibe, Maoli will be a fan favourite for One Love audiences.

Also returning to One Love is iconic Kiwi reggae pioneers Katchafire, who helped pave the way for many Kiwi artists in the genre.

Katchafire. Photo / NZME
Their hits include Get Away, Seriously, Love Letter, Down With You and Giddy Up.

One Love made its debut as a one-day festival in both Tauranga and Auckland in 2014 before settling as a two-day event in Tauranga exclusively in 2015. Since then, it has become a staple on the summer festival calendar and has cemented itself as Aotearoa’s ultimate celebration of reggae music.

One Love Festival owner and promoter Glenn Meikle said he was excited for One Love 2025.

Meikle said adding a second stage at this year’s event provided an opportunity to include more artists at One Love and also showcase more up-and-coming Kiwi musicians to bigger crowds.

“The positive feedback from artists and attendees about this addition means we wanted to ensure we bring it back in 2025,” he said.

“We love New Zealand music and we know our One Love whānau appreciate homegrown talent. We want to do what we can to cater to both artists and fans,” Meikle said.

One Love Festival at Tauranga Domain. Photo / File
One Love tickets will be available as part of the official pre-sale for 48 hours from July 9, 2024. Registrations for the pre-sale are now open, giving people the chance to purchase tickets before they are released to the public.

Those who purchase tickets during the 48-hour pre-sale will receive a free One Love T-shirt as well as access to discounted tickets.

To pre-register, go to www.onelovefestival.co.nz/


