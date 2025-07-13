Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Mountain biking: Rotorua’s Tuhoto-Ariki Pene bags season-best at UCI MTB World Cup Downhill in Andorra

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

Rotorua's Tuhoto-Ariki Pene, pictured at Crankworx Rotorua this year, is competing on the UCI MTB World Cup Downhill circuit. Photo / Aleyna Martinez

Rotorua's Tuhoto-Ariki Pene, pictured at Crankworx Rotorua this year, is competing on the UCI MTB World Cup Downhill circuit. Photo / Aleyna Martinez

Rotorua mountain biker Tuhoto-Ariki Pene bagged a season-best performance in the elite downhill finals at the latest round of the UCI MTB World Cup Downhill at Pal Arinsal in Andorra.

The earlier start and cancellation of the junior finals enabled organisers to avoid predicted electrical storms, a Cycling New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post