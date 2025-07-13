Rotorua's Tuhoto-Ariki Pene, pictured at Crankworx Rotorua this year, is competing on the UCI MTB World Cup Downhill circuit. Photo / Aleyna Martinez

Rotorua mountain biker Tuhoto-Ariki Pene bagged a season-best performance in the elite downhill finals at the latest round of the UCI MTB World Cup Downhill at Pal Arinsal in Andorra.

The earlier start and cancellation of the junior finals enabled organisers to avoid predicted electrical storms, a Cycling New Zealand report said.

Pene qualified for the final in the 20th and final spot, before producing a stunning ride to nab eighth in the final.

The MS Racing professional clocked the fastest speed in the final at 56.47km/h, and was seventh-fastest at the first time check.

Cycling NZ reported it was his best World Cup performance as an elite after storming on to the scene as a world championship junior medallist, with his efforts at Andorra moving him inside the top 30 on season standings, sitting 28th.