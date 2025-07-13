In February, Pene claimed the elite men’s title on home soil in the Mountain Bike Rotorua Downhill National Championships, and is a former King of Crankworx.
After a brilliant qualifying performance in Andorra, Rotorua’s Lachlan Stevens-McNab made a major mistake on the top part of the course in the finals, dropping over 20 seconds getting back on to the course.
The Trek Factory Racing rider recovered with competitive times over the bottom half of the course to finish 26th but retained his place in the top 10 on the season rankings after six of the 10 rounds, ranked 10th.
Cycling NZ said there would be a three-week break before round seven at Haute-Savoie in France for both downhill and cross-country and the season finale for Enduro.
Final times
Top 3: 1. Loic Bruni (FRA) 2m 34.367s; 2. Jackson Goldstone (CAN) at 1.279s; 3. Loris Vergier (FRA) at 2.167s. New Zealanders: Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (MS Racing, Rotorua) at 3.288s, 8; Lachlan Stevens-McNab (Trek Factory, Rotorua) at 27.643s, 26.