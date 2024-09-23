Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes has announced he has returned to rehearsals after he underwent surgery earlier this year.
The Australian music legend spent six weeks with a peripherally inserted central catheter sending antibiotics to his heart around the clock.
He ended up in the ICU in August for an undisclosed “remedial” hip surgery following pain in the joint which he felt during a tour of New Zealand.
The hip pain followed approximately a year after the now 68-year-old had open-heart surgery to fend off a bacterial infection.