Barnes appeared to be fighting fit as he toured New Zealand before he was struck down again in early August.

However, the singer has taken to social media to share that he is well on the way to recovery.

On Friday he announced the tube, which allowed him to recuperate at home rather than the hospital, had been removed.

“It’s been restricting and liberating at the same time,” he posted to social media.

“This part of my recovery is now over and with the help of (doctors), nurses, physiotherapists, family, friends, you guys and my Jane, everything is on track.”

Barnes posted a photo of himself in front of a blackboard calendar, which shows various Cold Chisel rehearsals and shows for the coming months.

“Rehearsing with Cold Chisel this week has topped things off,” the post reads.

“I can even get back behind the wheel. Aah! FREEDOM.”

Cold Chisel is playing a 50th anniversary tour around Australia from early October, plus three shows in New Zealand.

Twenty of the 26 shows are sold out.