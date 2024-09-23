Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Jimmy Barnes shares health update, reveals he’s back rehearsing with Cold Chisel

NCA NewsWire
2 mins to read
Jimmy Barnes was hospitalised after leaving Dunedin in August, citing "unbearable" pain in his hip. Photo / @jimmybarnesofficial

Jimmy Barnes was hospitalised after leaving Dunedin in August, citing "unbearable" pain in his hip. Photo / @jimmybarnesofficial

Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes has announced he has returned to rehearsals after he underwent surgery earlier this year.

The Australian music legend spent six weeks with a peripherally inserted central catheter sending antibiotics to his heart around the clock.

He ended up in the ICU in August for an undisclosed “remedial” hip surgery following pain in the joint which he felt during a tour of New Zealand.

Jimmy Barnes pictured with his children Jackie (left) and Mahalia (right) in hospital following emergency hip surgery. Photo / Instagram @jimmybarnesofficial
Jimmy Barnes pictured with his children Jackie (left) and Mahalia (right) in hospital following emergency hip surgery. Photo / Instagram @jimmybarnesofficial

The hip pain followed approximately a year after the now 68-year-old had open-heart surgery to fend off a bacterial infection.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Barnes appeared to be fighting fit as he toured New Zealand before he was struck down again in early August.

However, the singer has taken to social media to share that he is well on the way to recovery.

On Friday he announced the tube, which allowed him to recuperate at home rather than the hospital, had been removed.

“It’s been restricting and liberating at the same time,” he posted to social media.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This part of my recovery is now over and with the help of (doctors), nurses, physiotherapists, family, friends, you guys and my Jane, everything is on track.”

Barnes posted a photo of himself in front of a blackboard calendar, which shows various Cold Chisel rehearsals and shows for the coming months.

“Rehearsing with Cold Chisel this week has topped things off,” the post reads.

“I can even get back behind the wheel. Aah! FREEDOM.”

Cold Chisel is playing a 50th anniversary tour around Australia from early October, plus three shows in New Zealand.

Twenty of the 26 shows are sold out.

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment