Barnes had just finished the last concert of his Hell of a Time tour’s New Zealand leg, performing to over 1000 fans at Dunedin’s Regent Theatre.
Jane and their daughters Eliza-Jane and Mahalia, also talented musicians, contributed to the Stone Cold singer’s shows as he toured Aotearoa.
While departing the city, the singer experienced a “twinge” in his hip. The pain became so “unbearable” the following day that he sought medical attention.
Revealing his sudden hospitalisation in a lengthy post for his 234,000 Instagram followers, Barnes posted a photo of him and his wife Jane by his bedside as he lay in hospital and said that he would be postponing the rest of his scheduled shows in Australia throughout August and September.
The singer wrote: “I’ve got some bad news unfortunately.
“I had a twinge in my hip when I was leaving Dunedin on Thursday morning and by late last night the pain was unbearable so I went off to hospital.
“The doctors have recommended a remedial medical procedure ASAP followed by some physio to address the issue. These doctors don’t muck around! Providing all goes to plan, I’m expected to make a full recovery in six weeks.
However, as a result of this unexpected surgery my August and September solo shows will all be impacted.”
Barnes was scheduled to begin the Australian leg of his tour on Monday, kicking off the first of two shows in Wyong, New South Wales.
After his surgery, the Aussie rock star - who was born in Glasgow but moved to Australia at the age of 5 - informed supporters in an Instagram update that the surgery was successful and he was poised to make a full recovery.
He told fans at the time that after nearly 50 years of “jumping off PAs and stomping around stages”, the problem had “caught up” on him and he needed to do something to fix the “constant and severe pain”.
He has since claimed to have made a full recovery from the surgery.