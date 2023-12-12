A low quality video was uploaded to his social media account in November after he cancelled shows due to a bacterial infection. Photo / Sky News via Facebook

Australian singer Jimmy Barnes has shared a concerning health update with fans mere weeks after cancelling shows due to a bacterial infection.

The former Cold Chisel frontman took to social media today to tell fans he is undergoing emergency open heart surgery in a bid to contain an infection that has spread to his heart, news.com.au reports.

“Unfortunately I got some bad news late yesterday,” Barnes said in the post, adding, “Despite everyone’s best efforts the bacterial infection I’ve been battling over the past fortnight has apparently now spread to my heart. It’s infected an otherwise healthy valve that was replaced some years ago due to a congenital defect, so I’ll be getting open heart surgery over the next few hours to clear out this infection and put in a clean valve.”

Jimmy Barnes has given fans a concerning update in his latest social media post. Photo / Facebook

The 67-year-old further confessed to fans that the operation will “take me out of action for a little while” which he said is “hugely frustrating” as prior to contracting the bacterial infection he was the “fittest I’ve ever been in decades”.

Barnes told fans in the update that his health deteriorated “very suddenly” and he and his team are yet to make a decision on his upcoming shows, “I’m really sorry for all the inconvenience this will cause but please be patient while my team works hard to figure things out. A new plan will be announced as soon as possible.”

After thanking doctors, nurses, and his wife, Jane - who has given him “around the clock” care since he first became ill - the rocker signed off the post by telling fans they may not hear from him for a while “given the serious nature of the operation”.

It comes after the star revealed in November that he was in hospital being treated for bacterial pneumonia and would have to cancel his upcoming show.

Barnes wrote in the post, “I’m sorry to let you know that I’ve been receiving intravenous antibiotics over the last 36 hours to treat bacterial pneumonia,” adding, “Unfortunately, this has stopped me travelling to Noumea to join Rock The Boat 2023 as planned.”

Barnes was also in hospital around this time last year after having emergency hip surgery and being forced to undertake months of bed rest.