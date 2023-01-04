Jimmy Barnes has given fans a health update after undergoing major hip surgery. Photo / Getty Images

Jimmy Barnes is almost back to being a working class man after receiving major surgery.

Taking to Facebook this week, the 66-year-old hitmaker has given fans a health update after he underwent major hip surgery last month.

The surgery – which was done to ease years of chronic pain – has left the singer needing to be “patient” as he navigates recovery however it seems he hit an important milestone this week as he managed to get on his exercycle for a ride.

Grinning ear to ear while on his gym equipment, the Scottish-born singer captioned the photo, “Can cycle for 10 minutes from today. Small gains. Have to be patient, that’s a tough one for me.”

A day prior he shared another update where he was seen outdoors with a cane looking pleased with his progress, “Thanks for cheering me on everyone. Sticking to the recovery program to the letter. It’s been 3 weeks and Jane my strict Physio has got me out walking up the road. Off heavy pain meds. I’ve turned a big corner”

Barnes has shared multiple updates with his fans since receiving the surgery showing milestone moments of him being able to walk up and down his staircase, going on an outdoor walk and singing the praises of his wife Jane Mahoney who has been by his side during his recovery.

Sharing a sweet photo of him and his wife two weeks after the surgery, Barnes said, “It’s been two weeks since the big op and I’m getting around a little bit more. Just had a shoulder massage on the verandah. I’m a lucky guy. I love my Jane and the fresh country air.”

Mahoney and Barnes tied the knot in 1981 and share four children together, Mahalia, 40, EJ, 37, Jackie, 36, and Elly-May, 33.

Meanwhile, Barnes also has three children from prior relationships. His son David Campbell, 49, and two daughters, Amanda Bennett and Megan Torzyn, however he only met his daughters when they were in their mid-30s.

The Cold Chisel singer and Mahone were welcoming to his daughters with Barnes saying at the time, “My kids are all so great that when I found out there were a couple more, I felt they would be good people, and they’re lovely girls.”

Barnes announced he was undergoing surgery in December explaining to fans that after nearly 50 years of “jumping off PAs and stomping around stages” it’s “caught up” on him and he needed to do something to fix the “constant and severe pain.”

Due to the surgery, he had to postpone a series of concerts for this year including three big Australian shows in which the Gurus replaced the star.