The singer wrote: “I’ve got some bad news unfortunately.

“I had a twinge in my hip when I was leaving Dunedin on Thursday morning and by late last night the pain was unbearable so I went off to hospital.

“The doctors have recommended a remedial medical procedure ASAP followed by some physio to address the issue. These doctors don’t muck around! Providing all goes to plan, I’m expected to make a full recovery in six weeks.

Jimmy Barnes performing at The Civic in Auckland on July 25. Photo / Tom Grut

However, as a result of this unexpected surgery my August and September solo shows will all be impacted.”

Barnes was scheduled to begin the Australian leg of his tour on Monday, kicking off the first of two shows in Wyong, New South Wales.

He then planned to stop in Toowoomba, Thirroul and Canberra for shows before playing at the Sydney Opera House.

Barnes followed up by ensuring fans that his tour plans would be revised, acknowledging the disruption it caused while recognising the need for him to recover.

“Ticket holders will be contacted with further info in the coming days once we have new plans in place.

“As you know, I hate to let anyone down, but I’m also never going to compromise the quality of my gigs.

“I apologise for the inconvenience this will cause everyone – I HATE moving shows! - but thank you for understanding.”

Fans wished Barnes a “speedy recovery” in the comments, with one telling Barnes that his health is “the most important thing you should be concentrating on at the moment”.

“Gosh Jimmy! You can’t get a break right now can you? You must always put your health and family first. Your fans will wait....” wrote one user.

“Just rest and get well my darling dadda [pink hearts emoji],” commented Barnes’ daughter Ella-May on his post.

Barnes’ sudden hospitalisation marks the Working Class Man singer’s second major health scare in the past year, as well as the second operation on his hip since December 2022.

In December 2023, Barnes revealed that he was heading in for emergency open heart surgery after a bacterial pneumonia infection had spread from his lungs to his heart.

After his surgery, the Aussie rock star - who was originally born in Glasgow but moved to Australia at the age of 5 - informed supporters in an Instagram update that the surgery was successful and he was poised to make a full recovery.

Barnes also underwent major surgery on his hip in December 2022, which was done to ease years of chronic pain.

He told fans at the time that after nearly 50 years of “jumping off PAs and stomping around stages”, the problem had “caught up” on him and he needed to do something to fix the “constant and severe pain.”

He has since claimed to have made a full recovery from the surgery.



