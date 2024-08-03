Barnes, 68, shared a post on Instagram on August 3, which included a selfie of him and his wife Jane Mahoney while he lay in a hospital bed.
Revealing his sudden hospitalisation in a lengthy post for his 234,000 Instagram followers, Barnes said that he would be postponing the rest of his shows scheduled throughout August and September in Australia after doctors advised he would need to undergo a “remedial medical procedure” on his hip.
The singer wrote: “I’ve got some bad news unfortunately.
“I had a twinge in my hip when I was leaving Dunedin on Thursday morning and by late last night the pain was unbearable so I went off to hospital.
“The doctors have recommended a remedial medical procedure ASAP followed by some physio to address the issue. These doctors don’t muck around! Providing all goes to plan, I’m expected to make a full recovery in six weeks.
After his surgery, the Aussie rock star - who was originally born in Glasgow but moved to Australia at the age of 5 - informed supporters in an Instagram update that the surgery was successful and he was poised to make a full recovery.
He told fans at the time that after nearly 50 years of “jumping off PAs and stomping around stages”, the problem had “caught up” on him and he needed to do something to fix the “constant and severe pain.”
He has since claimed to have made a full recovery from the surgery.