He relapsed, hitting pits of despair at an Auckland hotel room in 2012 with a suicide attempt.
But his candid interviews in recent years about addiction, abuse, and self-destruction have probably helped a few people confront their demons.
His funniest anecdote last night was about Joe Cocker.
Cocker had been sober for a while but when Barnes met him, he quickly swilled three-quarters of a wine bottle and told the shocked Australian working-class hero: “That’s not drinking, it’s only wine”, or words to that effect.
Some in the crowd probably hoped for a belting rendition of Khe Sanh. Barnes did deliver a Cold Chisel favourite with Flame Trees and had a range of songs from across the decades.
During one extended conversation in line with the intimate lounge room theme of the tour, I alighted to the toilet and on the way asked another punter what he thought of the show.
“I like the talking. That’s the way Jimmy does it,” was the response. The fan told me he was already planning to see Barnes in Brisbane soon.
Maybe I was an outlier wanting to hear more songs about Short Fat Fanny and truckers and gangs and alcoholics and factory workers and the rough-as-guts people from the Adelaide outskirts Barnes sang about.
Barnes got a few pulses racing with a powerful rendition of The Bonnie Banks o’ Loch Lomond, and with his cover of The Weight, enough for anyone who’s seen Easy Rider or had Glaswegian blood to feel good.
Afterwards, at a pub near the Civic, I asked a guy what he thought of the show.