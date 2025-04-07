The Walking Dead actor Josh McDermitt is swapping apocalypse rags for a suit in the new series Suits LA. Photo / Todd Williamson, NBC
Whip-smart dialogue and high-stakes psychological gymnastics won’t be in short supply when the long-awaited spinoff of groundbreaking legal drama Suitsreturns to Kiwi screens on April 7.
Suits: LA swaps Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Harvey Specter’s (Gabriel Macht) New York pressure cooker for the drama-filled boardrooms of Hollywood.
Mitchell Hageman chats to star Josh McDermitt about his journey from fan to famed fictional solicitor.
Midway through our conversation, Josh McDermitt receives a call from a friend.
Ironically, that friend was a lawyer, and we had just been discussing how McDermitt had plenty of lawyer friends that he’d gotten advice from when preparing for his latest role in Suits LA - as a lawyer.
“When I finally put on the suit, I felt like a million bucks,” he tells the Herald, noting his desire to fully immerse himself in the role of whip-smart lawyer Stuart Lane.
“I felt like what Stuart should look and feel like. For all the prep you can do, and all the homework you could do, there could always be a missing element and that right there was a big chunk.”
Suits LA follows the trials and tribulations of the fictional Black Lane law firm, headed by former New York federal attorney Ted Black and partner Stuart Lane, as they navigate the dealings of the cut-throat entertainment industry.
McDermitt says he was absolutely rapt to be able to be part of the wider Suits legacy after finally getting to watch the show in his downtime after The Walking Dead.
“I was watching it thinking this would’ve been a really fun show to do, I wish I could’ve done it,” he says.
“Next thing you know, I find out they’re doing Suits LA and here’s this opportunity to work with the producers and writers of this show I really enjoyed myself.”
Aaron Korsh, who created the original Suits as well as this new series, has a comedy background, something McDermitt said was reflected expertly in the script and was naturally received by him.
“[Korsh] kind of comes from the sitcom world, and as dramatic as his shows are, there is a lot of humour in there. Being a comedian myself, I latch on to that”.
But for McDermitt, being silly just for the sake of being silly isn’t on the agenda, and he says nothing ever felt “forced” to him when playing Stuart.
“I like to ground it in some sort of, you know, truth and reality within the person. I always find behavioural comedy a lot funnier than something wacky and out of left field. I felt [Korshe’s] script really lent itself to that.”
He got to know his castmate and in-show frenemy Stephen Amell when they spent time before shooting together in Canada, a place Amell knew well.
“We were up there for a month or two before we started shooting. I think the producers wanted all of us to hang out and get to know each other.
“It is our job to kind of force chemistry and force a relationship, but it does make it a lot easier if you get to spend a couple of months hanging out with someone before you actually have to do the thing.”
McDermitt says he instantly took a liking to Amell’s friends, something that helped build the natural rapport between the pair that translated to their characters.
“You can tell a lot about someone by their friends.”
Just like its predecessor, Suits LA is packed with twists and turns, and McDermitt said some of the scenarios that play out will likely shock viewers.