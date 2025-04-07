After a bizarre verbal swordfight between Ryan and Jacqui during their final vows, the producers went full monty and teased the fact that the bride had since shacked up with ex-contestant Clint (who owned a fancy sports car and lived in Tasmania).
“I will find my person. It’s going to happen sooner than I think though,” Jacqui quipped, knowing full well she would be on the pages of every tabloid newspaper soon enough.
It was an almost Shakespearean end to her and Ryan’s frustrating relationship, with her trademark whip-smart retorts, some dramatic set pieces, soaring music, and no shortage of melodramatic twists.
“In a world of red flags, you are the red carpet,” the bride told Ryan during their final vows, in which both confirmed they were well and truly done with each other.
