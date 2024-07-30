The footage showed Gobbels laughing when he realised who was in front of him, before it cut to the former flames chuckling as they embraced.

Yahoo has reported the pair, who were understood to be casually seeing each other this time last year, met through their mutual friend, Australian Survivor star, Abbey Holmes.

After a couple of months together, they called things off and went their separate ways, but a source claimed they “have kept in touch” as they attend classes at the same gym in Richmond.

Despite their familiarity going against the show’s concept, an insider has revealed to Daily Mail that no changes have been made to the format, and the former couple, now husband and wife, will continue in the experiment.

“This was definitely not part of the plan,” the insider said. “Producers were as surprised as anyone when Jeff and Rhi recognised each other. But they’re hopeful that this unexpected twist could actually work in their favour.

“Sometimes, a past connection can be a strong foundation to build on, and the experts believe they can help Jeff and Rhi reignite their relationship.”

And it looks like the experts may be on to something, even though the couple had a good laugh when they saw each other, by the end of the ceremony, they were all smiles as they walked off hand in hand.

Gobbels is no stranger to the world of TV after starring as police officer Kurt Bridges in 2017 on the popular Australian soap drama Neighbours.

Married At First Sight Australia groom Jeff Gobbels as police officer Kurt Bridges in Neighbours. Photo / Amazon MGM Studios

While he has appeared in other productions including the 2018 film Undertow, his last acting credit was in A Promise Carved in Flesh in 2020.

According to his LinkedIn account, he is now the founder and director of Splash Vodka, a ready-to-drink alcoholic mixer made in Victoria, Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Disljenkovic, in addition to her fitness account on Instagram, which boasts just over 3000 followers, works as an account manager at the Seisma Group, an Australian and New Zealand-owned IT company.

Unfortunately for fans of the hit show, they will have to wait until next year to see how things play out between the reunited former couple.



