She had previously posted herself spending time with Rice, who lives in Tasmania, on social media, first covering his face and eventually revealing him as her significant other.

Rice left the show after a dramatic fallout with the other couples over the treatment of him and his in-show bride, Hall.

He and Burfoot seemingly got together after Burfoot’s split from Mafs groom Ryan Donnelly, with the pair ending their relationship with a scathing final vows ceremony that is yet to be aired in New Zealand.

It was later revealed that both Burfoot and Donnelly pursued separate apprehended violence orders as a result of their alleged behaviour towards each other.

Speaking to Daily Mail at another reunion party, Donnelly appeared to make fun of the news his ex-partner was engaged to Rice.

“It was completely candid and unplanned, not a publicity stunt, I’m so happy,” he sarcastically told interviewers.

Donnelly also told the Mail he believed Burfoot formed a secret connection with Rice while the show was still being filmed.

“I was like, you’ve made a joke of our time here. Literally,” he said.

Burfoot and Donnelly were one of this season’s most controversial couples on screen, receiving mass public scrutiny for their treatment of each other.

Ryan Donnelly and Jacqui Burfoot have had a tumultuous relationship inside and outside of the show. Photo / Nine AU

Burfoot has also been outspoken about her alleged mistreatment on the show, taking to social media to criticise the show’s producers for their alleged treatment of the couples and the way she was portrayed in the edit.

“You’ve been fed a highly edited fictional storyline, and I feel like you deserve to know the truth,” she said previously.

“I can’t sit back and support misleading and deceptive stories.”

Burfoot also claimed that couples were mistreated at the show dinner parties, posting a video with the caption: “Separated, not allowed to speak and babysat for hours without a phone. Usually in tents, this was around 3am after a [dinner party]”.

The Herald will tomorrow have an exclusive story from Burfoot’s dad, who reveals what his daughter is really like, what he thinks of Ryan and Clint, and his message to Jacqui’s ‘haters’.