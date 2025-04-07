Advertisement
Kiwi Married At First Sight bride Jacqui Burfoot engaged to former castmate and PGA Golfer Clint Rice

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Kiwi bride Jacqui Burfoot announced her engagement at a Mafs reunion party/ Photo / Nine AU

Warning: Contains spoilers

From failed marriage to finding love, Kiwi Married At First Sight (Mafs) bride Jacqui Burfoot has announced her engagement to another in-show groom who wasn’t her own.

Former pro-golfer Clint Rice, who left the hit reality show halfway through alongside partner Lauren Hall, popped the question to Burfoot during a highly publicised Mafs reunion party at a swanky Sydney nightclub.

The unexpected moment occurred during a Q&A hosted by the So Dramatic! podcast. Rice got to one knee and presented Burfoot with a custom-made 5.08ct oval diamond solitaire ring that was set in platinum and 18ct gold.

“Surrounded with love in love,” Burfoot posted on social media, showing the ring to the camera before dancing with her new fiancé.

She had previously posted herself spending time with Rice, who lives in Tasmania, on social media, first covering his face and eventually revealing him as her significant other.

Rice left the show after a dramatic fallout with the other couples over the treatment of him and his in-show bride, Hall.

He and Burfoot seemingly got together after Burfoot’s split from Mafs groom Ryan Donnelly, with the pair ending their relationship with a scathing final vows ceremony that is yet to be aired in New Zealand.

It was later revealed that both Burfoot and Donnelly pursued separate apprehended violence orders as a result of their alleged behaviour towards each other.

Speaking to Daily Mail at another reunion party, Donnelly appeared to make fun of the news his ex-partner was engaged to Rice.

“It was completely candid and unplanned, not a publicity stunt, I’m so happy,” he sarcastically told interviewers.

Donnelly also told the Mail he believed Burfoot formed a secret connection with Rice while the show was still being filmed.

“I was like, you’ve made a joke of our time here. Literally,” he said.

Burfoot and Donnelly were one of this season’s most controversial couples on screen, receiving mass public scrutiny for their treatment of each other.

Ryan Donnelly and Jacqui Burfoot have had a tumultuous relationship inside and outside of the show. Photo / Nine AU
Burfoot has also been outspoken about her alleged mistreatment on the show, taking to social media to criticise the show’s producers for their alleged treatment of the couples and the way she was portrayed in the edit.

“You’ve been fed a highly edited fictional storyline, and I feel like you deserve to know the truth,” she said previously.

“I can’t sit back and support misleading and deceptive stories.”

Burfoot also claimed that couples were mistreated at the show dinner parties, posting a video with the caption: “Separated, not allowed to speak and babysat for hours without a phone. Usually in tents, this was around 3am after a [dinner party]”.

The Herald will tomorrow have an exclusive story from Burfoot’s dad, who reveals what his daughter is really like, what he thinks of Ryan and Clint, and his message to Jacqui’s ‘haters’.

