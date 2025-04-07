Former pro-golfer Clint Rice, who left the hit reality show halfway through alongside partner Lauren Hall, popped the question to Burfoot during a highly publicised Mafs reunion party at a swanky Sydney nightclub.
The unexpected moment occurred during a Q&A hosted by the So Dramatic! podcast. Rice got to one knee and presented Burfoot with a custom-made 5.08ct oval diamond solitaire ring that was set in platinum and 18ct gold.
“Surrounded with love in love,” Burfoot posted on social media, showing the ring to the camera before dancing with her new fiancé.
He and Burfoot seemingly got together after Burfoot’s split from Mafs groom Ryan Donnelly, with the pair ending their relationship with a scathing final vows ceremony that is yet to be aired in New Zealand.
“You’ve been fed a highly edited fictional storyline, and I feel like you deserve to know the truth,” she said previously.
“I can’t sit back and support misleading and deceptive stories.”
Burfoot also claimed that couples were mistreated at the show dinner parties, posting a video with the caption: “Separated, not allowed to speak and babysat for hours without a phone. Usually in tents, this was around 3am after a [dinner party]”.