The restraining order prevents Ryan from making any further comment about his on-screen wife publicly on any platform, according to Daily Mail.

It bans the MAFS groom from directly or indirectly threatening, harassing, abusing or publishing denigrating material.

The order came after Ryan’s latest move against Jacqui on social media which saw him leak texts from his on-screen wife that he claimed were sent just before their explosive final vows were recorded.

Ryan Donnelly and Jacqui Burfoot. Photo / Nine AU

The WhatsApp conversation shows the controversial bride declaring she “loved” him and hoped to at least be “friends with benefits”, which purportedly took place in the days leading up to the finale showdown between the pair, which screened in Australia on Monday night.

Writing a lengthy caption alongside the screenshots, Ryan accused Jacqui of “dragging” him to final vows just to have her “mic drop / f**k you” moment.

“The positives,” Jacqui began. “Intimcay (sic) sex 10/10. Ambition / goals – 10/10 match. Pictures and business – 10/10 match. Hot babies – 10/10,” she wrote.

“All of that is so great with us. You are my joyful match.”

Ryan replied: “Jacqui I don’t really know what you’re asking or trying to say. You want to stay together because of sex and fun?” to which Jacqui responded: “Yeah I’m scared to loose (sic) that! I dunno, am I crazy. For missing you..”

Her behaviour over texts then drastically changed during the couple’s explosive final vows.

Jacqui labelled Ryan the world’s biggest red flag and said she was not his “rehabilitation centre” in her speech.

“In a world of red flags, you’re the red carpet,” she told him on Monday evening.

“The way you speak to and control the people and animals you love scares me,” she said.

“You’ve allowed your friends to scold, yelling and scolding dogs is disgusting. You planned a gang attack on me. So today, I choose peace and to walk away from this relationship.”

Jacqui has since moved on from Ryan with Clint Rice, whom she is now dating and living with in his mansion in Tasmania.