“I think she’s going to be scared that I’m going to meet this other person,” he said.

“I think she’s going to say no, because she’s so hopeful and invested in our relationship”.

He also had doubts about going on his own date but opted to meet his potential match Vivienne, who was “attracted to someone with really strong values”.

Ryan and Vivienne got along swimmingly. Photo / Nine AU

“She is my type. A beautiful woman with great energy,” Ryan admitted, before the pair got talking about Japan and Ryan’s antique samurai sword that shocked Jacqui in previous episodes.

“You’re giving nerd, but it’s nice,” Vivienne told him.

Back at the apartments, Jacqui and Ryan both reveal they saw their other potential matches, with Ryan shocked at his partner’s decision.

Jacqui told a white lie and said there was “no flirting” and went on a long spiel about how the task made her appreciate Ryan more, even getting out one of her famous paper lists containing all the things Ryan had done wrong.

“When Jacqui has a piece of paper in her hand, I want to get a lighter,” Ryan said.

In this case, however, the list was positive for a change.

“Your pats are so strong. You’ve got great posture,” the list reads, and once again, the emotional rollercoaster exited the station for what could be the final time.

Will Ryan find out he’s been lied to at tomorrow’s penultimate dinner party? We wait with bated breath.

Another shock moment of the night came when Jamie also decided to go for her date with another match while Dave chose not to.

Dave “wanted to stay focused” on what he and Jamie have built, so he decides not to go, but Jamie said her “nosy b**h” personality got the better of her.

“It’s not a date, there’s no date, it’s just meet,” she said. “Curiosity killed the bloody cat”.

Lucky for Jamie, her date didn’t actually show up, which further made her feel affection for Dave and the pair laughed it off.

Finally, it was Awhina and Adrian’s turn to decide if they wanted to see their other matches. Turns out they both did and came out worse off because of it.

“If I go, am I the bad guy? I don’t know,” Adrian asked himself.

Awhina “knew” Adrian would give in to temptation, but that didn’t make her any more upset.

It also prompted her to look at her own options, and both eventually decided to go on their respective dates.

“I came here for a life partner, and I don’t think that’s Adrian. I want to go on this date,” Awhina said.

Awhina then meets Tim, who shocks her by making more of an effort to get to know her than Adrian during the entire experiment.

“I’d definitely be open to move to a new city,” Tim revealed, something that Adrian and Awhina had argued about for a long time.

“It sounds like her wants, needs, and expectations may not have been met,” he told producers.

Adrian and his match Max undertook a rather uneventful conversation, but he did reveal the pair had similar interests.

Things get fiery, however, when both Adrian and Awhina admit to seeing other people. Adrian having “an inch of jealousy” annoyed Awhina, who was left once again questioning the validity of her relationship in the long term.

A final dinner party could be make or break for these two. As for Jacqui and Ryan? I’ve given up speculating at this point.

