“It’s like The Lion The Witch and The Wardrobe in here”.

Jacqui appeared visibly upset at the state of Ryan's house. Photo / Nine AU

She should probably give the groom credit for at least being authentic though, after it was revealed her Manly home in the previous episode was actually just an Airbnb.

Immediately putting her stamp on the vision board (literally), Jacqui tells Ryan what she wants done with the place, continuing her crusade to “make him a better person”.

But hard truths are dished out when the pair meet with Ryan’s friends Adam and Karla, who berate the bride for her refusal to accept Ryan for who he is.

“She’s not willing to compromise,” Karla said. “She’s constantly pointing the finger at Ryan”.

“She has a distorted view non-stop,” Adam added.

As she had in previous arguments, Jacqui claimed she had done no harm, before bursting into tears and making a speedy exit with her friend.

I’m sure the audience is baffled that Ryan hasn’t quit the experiment by this point, but perhaps the chickens will finally come to roost during the next dinner party.

Jacqui quickly got on with updating Ryan's vision board. Photo / Nine AU

In happier news, Carina and Paul are “the best they have ever been” after a rocky few weeks, and Jeff is so sure he wants to spend more time with Rhi after the experiment that he even gives her a key to his apartment.

Adrian and Awhina are also starting to see a future for their relationship, with the revelation that they were willing to do long-distance for a while after the experiment wraps up.

Even Dave and Jamie, who were close to calling it quits last week, mended their relationship after Dave committed to being a “better person and a better partner,” telling Jamie she was “worth doing that for”.

A heartfelt moment came when Jamie had the chance to meet Dave’s dad, Howard, who originally couldn’t make their wedding at the start of the series due to cancer treatment.

After seeing Dave’s care and compassion for his dad, Jamie said she felt “optimistic and hopeful” about the future.

It was Beth and Teejay’s shock relationship spiral that would’ve taken most people by surprise.

Beth’s friend Darcey is sceptical of Beth’s relationship and Teejay’s intentions, giving the groom a roast at their family’s roast dinner

“It seems really rehearsed and scripted,” Darcey observed, also worried about Teejay’s constant use of the word “friendship”.

Later, Teejay’s mates pushed him and gave him an ultimatum as to whether he would stay with Beth after the experiment.

“If you were to tell me yes or no right now it would be a no because I’m not completely comfortable right now,” he said.

News travels quickly and things unravel, leaving Beth heartbroken.

“If I knew he didn’t see a future with me, I would’ve never brought him home,” she said on the verge of tears.

With homestay week over, it’s looking like there could be a few solo appearances at the next dinner party. Could one more couple be heading for the exit near the final stretch?

