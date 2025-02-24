Advertisement
Married At First Sight Australia episode 14 recap: Jacqui and Ryan’s marriage falters as a new couple weds

Mitchell Hageman
Jacqui became the centre of attention at Beth and Teejay's wedding after her husband reached his last straw. Photo / Nine AU

The introduction of two fresh faces on Married At First Sight Australia this week also came with fresh drama, with one groom on his “last f***ing straw” after an explosive public row.

What was supposed to be a dream day for UK export Beth, 28, and her new groom Teejay, also 28, quickly descended into a nightmare when Kiwi bride Jacqui overshadowed the festivities as she and husband Ryan aired their dirty laundry.

The odd couple have been an ongoing enigma, with even the experts not certain as to where their intentions lie regarding each other, but I’ll admit it’s getting rather uncomfortable seeing these two deeply troubled people fight the way they do.

While yet again claiming they wanted to start fresh, the pair kept revisiting old wounds that eventually led Jacqui to text a bewildered Jeff (who she’d only ever spoken to twice) for a catch-up without his wife Rhi.

She’s also written a “rap sheet” of things Ryan had done wrong, something Ryan didn’t take too kindly to.

“I felt like I was on trial,” he later exclaimed – ironic considering his wife holds a law degree.

It was wedding day bliss for Beth and Teejay, the newest couple to enter the experiment. Photo / Nine AU
While Beth and Teejay saw an instant mutual attraction blossom, Jacqui felt the need to turn their vows into a learning opportunity for Ryan, reflecting on what he should be doing in their relationship.

“I’m frankly disgusted [with] you right now,” Ryan tells his wife at the reception.

“All I’m trying to do is let him know the problems he has caused. Why am I still educating this man?” she tells the camera.

Soon enough, eager beaver Billy (who is still trying to recover from the fact his wife Sierah confided in Adrian about their marital woes) caught wind of the conversation, leading to an all-out fallout.

“Do you like Jacqui, yes or no?” Billy asks.

“Not right now,” the groom snaps back.

The fighting and bickering also seem to be the last straw for Rhi, who ultimately reveals the text Jacqui sent to her husband, wanting a meet-up.

Cue darting dagger eyes all over the table as the couples grill Jacqui for her deceptive move, then the waterworks as Jacqui breaks down.

“He’s going ‘round behind my back trying to gain allies,” she tells Jamie after walking off. You’d be forgiven if you thought these two believed they were contestants on Survivor.

After multiple people continue to chastise her for making a scene, Jacqui seems to take the hint and vows to go back and forget the past 24 hours ever happened.

“Get a grip. Come on, sweetie,” Beth tells her new husband, with whom she shared a passionate kiss and first dance moments beforehand.

Ryan is left bewildered, not knowing what to do or where to go as his topsy-turvy marriage enters yet another rollercoaster ride.

“I need some Nurofen after that, I have a headache,” Jeff laments. I think the audience probably does as well.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of Mafs correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.

