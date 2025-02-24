The introduction of two fresh faces on Married At First Sight Australiathis week also came with fresh drama, with one groom on his “last f***ing straw” after an explosive public row.
What was supposed to be a dream day for UK export Beth, 28, and her new groom Teejay, also 28, quickly descended into a nightmare when Kiwi bride Jacqui overshadowed the festivities as she and husband Ryan aired their dirty laundry.
The odd couple have been an ongoing enigma, with even the experts not certain as to where their intentions lie regarding each other, but I’ll admit it’s getting rather uncomfortable seeing these two deeply troubled people fight the way they do.
While yet again claiming they wanted to start fresh, the pair kept revisiting old wounds that eventually led Jacqui to text a bewildered Jeff (who she’d only ever spoken to twice) for a catch-up without his wife Rhi.
She’s also written a “rap sheet” of things Ryan had done wrong, something Ryan didn’t take too kindly to.
“I felt like I was on trial,” he later exclaimed – ironic considering his wife holds a law degree.
While Beth and Teejay saw an instant mutual attraction blossom, Jacqui felt the need to turn their vows into a learning opportunity for Ryan, reflecting on what he should be doing in their relationship.
“I’m frankly disgusted [with] you right now,” Ryan tells his wife at the reception.
“I need some Nurofen after that, I have a headache,” Jeff laments. I think the audience probably does as well.
Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of Mafs correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.