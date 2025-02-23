The couples have just finished Intimacy Week - and according to the Mafs narrator, it actually brought a few couples closer.
But things seem off with one popular couple. Really off.
It’s the morning after the second dinner party where we saw Sierahhaving a wee foot flirt with Adrian. Now Billy and Sierahare sitting next to each other on the couch in their apartment suite, looking like they just found out they were related.
The pair ultimately wrote stay. Billy has yet to find out about his wife briefly engaging in footsies with the man she decided to open up to over him. Drama awaits.
But it’s not all about these three. Kiwi contestant Jacqui,who is persistently upset at her husband for not telling her she is the “most beautiful girl in the world”,and her husband Ryan are due for their just deserts from the experts.
Sexologist Cassandra asks Jacqui if Ryan should have been dishonest about the Hot or Not challenge where he ranked his wife third.
“I’m not asking Ryan to be dishonest, I’m just asking him to find a way to put me first,” said Jacqui.
“I don’t understand … How does that work?” asked Cassandra.
Jacqui sharply follows with an impressively convoluted reply.
“It’s not about me. I think about my children,” said Jacqui. “So, I don’t need the validation – I’m happy with how I look. But I don’t necessarily want to be in the energy of someone who doesn’t do that for my children one day. I’m gonna have to show up double time.
“I’m gonna have to be my own biggest cheerleader and a cheerleader for the people around me and the children around me and maybe compensate for the blunt honesty and explain that, ‘He doesn’t mean in that way, he does love you’. And that’s the solution I’ve got.”
Then Ryan starts sobbing over his non-existent son.
Expert John Aiken sighs. “Okay, I’m confused,” he said.