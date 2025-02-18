Out-the-gate comments during intimacy week have sent some relationships into a tailspin on Married At First Sight Australia, with crude oral sex references and words from the ghost of participants’ past leaving one groom facing the lion’s den.
While belittling teacher Jake may have stormed off the show for good in a huff last week, his essence still lingered in the form of a cringeworthy outburst from Ryan in the middle of expert Alessandra Rampolla’s feedback session.
Rampolla, who had encouraged Jacqui to get Ryan to fulfil her intimate fantasies, quickly reminded the self-proclaimed “warrior” that it wasn’t about him, but as with most things it seemed to fly over his head.
It’s safe to say things haven’t exactly been sunshine and daisies in the Jacqui and Ryan household thus far.
The high-standards bride previously chastised her groom for his poor performance during their “ultimate fantasy challenge”.
“The crux is that Ryan just doesn’t listen,” she said, lamenting the fact that she was “actually spending the time trying to train him” to be a better partner.
Rhi and Jeff shared a cheeky kiss, cementing their leaving of the friend zone, and Paul and Carina are on cloud nine (as per usual).
The real challenge will come at the next dinner party, where we eagerly await to see if Jacqui finds out about her husband’s comments and if Tony will try to stick it out with Morena.
“Intimacy week has started off with a bang, hasn’t it?” Jamie tells the camera. That’s an understatement.
Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of Mafs correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.