He had previously accused Ash of breaking their trust after she revealed his cruel comments about the other brides to other participants.

“I think blaming the trust issue is a bit of a cop-out. He doesn’t want to face the repercussions of his actions,” Ash told the camera.

I think audiences probably would’ve agreed with the sentiment that Jake was a “30-year-old man with the maturity of a teenager,” deciding to deny the experts' advice to stick it out forcing the end of their marriage.

For the remaining couples, it was a week full of shocks, surprises, and rather awkward moments as intimacy challenges set by expert sex therapist Alessandra Rampolla got under way.

Billy and Sierah's attempt at a sensual massage quickly turns awkward. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

The brides were first up to the plate, tasked with creating the “ultimate fantasy” date night for their partner, encouraged to focus on “not just whips and chains” but a deeper intimate connection through actions.

Loved-up couple Paul and Carina got down and dirty in the bedroom with a ridiculously awkward Fifty Shades of Grey-esque scene that included the smearing of chocolate on Paul’s chest, and as soon as Dave saw Jamie in her newly purchased lingerie, he quickly ushered the camera people out of the room.

Rhi and Jeff ate sushi and redid their wedding first dance as they continued to exit the friend zone, and Billy and Sierah hit an awkward speedbump after a sensual oil massage fell flat.

Morena revealed during Rampolla‘s session that it had been “seven years since anyone had slept in her bed,” and that while partner Tony was funny, he got nervous when affection was at play.

She hoped her ultimate date night fantasy would bring him out of his comfort zone and deepen the connection between the pair.

“I’m worried about cupping. The only cup I want is a cup of coffee,” Tony tells the camera.

Tony's masterpiece after being asked to paint Morena. Photo / Nine Australia

I couldn’t help but have a bit of a chuckle when everything unfolds, with Morena dressing up like Rose from Titanic and encouraging her husband to paint her like one of his French girls.

Despite the comedy, Tony admitted after his initial scepticism that he enjoyed the task and shared a tender moment with Morena, something rarely seen between these two amid the jokes and long-winded conversations.

“I let her down at the beginning, she wanted to find romance. Now I’ve snapped out of it,” Tony admitted.

An Intimacy Week challenge leaves Kiwi bride Jacqui annoyed at her husband Ryan. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

At no surprise to the viewers, it was Kiwi bride Jacqui and groom Ryan who butted heads the most during the task after Ryan failed to meet his bride’s demands to compliment her adequately.

Putting Jacqui third in the attractiveness ranking task has haunted the clueless groom, who seems more concerned about his reputation than making a relationship work (despite them both clearly working against each other).

“I love your long hair and how you go running all the time,” he says in a feeble attempt at a compliment that felt like it was crafted from ChatGPT.

“I need him to admire me a little bit more,” Jacqui pleads to the camera.

There seems to be a bit of a trend with this show ending with shock comments, with Ryan letting out an absolute stinger as the screen cuts to black.

Jacqui tried to get Ryan to shower her with compliments but he wasn't budging. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

“How hard is it to be like ‘I made a mistake you’re f*****g gorgeous,‘” Jacqui asks.

“That would be a lie,” her acid-tongued husband replies.

Perhaps we’re not done with sudden exits from the experiment just yet.

