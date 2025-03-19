It seems like a rather sudden turn, one that suspiciously occurs after Dave had a “great” three days with Veronica, who had refused to emotionally connect with a willing Eliot and constantly berated him.
Adrian seems to think Dave’s sudden change of tune lies with his underlying attraction to Veronica, something he refutes at the dinner party.
But Dave’s true colours emerge when he tells his fellow grooms “I don’t hate the girl” as the experts watch on in shock.
“This is not the Dave we know,” Mel Schilling remarked, while John Aiken buried his head in his hands.
Jeff takes the opportunity to question the pair on the letter, and Jacqui seems to think it worked and gave Ryan a reality check.
Ryan replies that the letter was garbage but the pair still end the night in a bizarre, united front like they so often do.
It seems increasingly likely that there might only be one or two couples left by the time this crazy experiment is over, and who those couples are is anyone’s guess.
