Married At First Sight Australia’s Jamie Marinos dishes dirt on contestants, controversy, and scripting speculations

The outspoken MAFS bride reveals if the show is scripted, and her thoughts on controversial Kiwi bride Jacqui Burfoot.

One of Married At First Sight Australia’s most colourful personalities has lifted the lid on what goes on behind the scenes of the popular show, including revealing whether it is scripted and what people really thought of Kiwi bride Jacqui Burfoot.

Speaking candidly to ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan and Hayley on Tuesday, outspoken Mafs bride Jamie Marinos answered questions from listeners about the realities of the hit TV social experiment, revealing that participants “absolutely” signed contracts that meant they should have kept results under wraps.

Marinos admitted she felt it was a “shame” so many couples on the show had spoiled their relationship outcomes by going rogue on social media, saying the group was “the epitome of naughty school children”.

The bride, who was paired with builder Dave Hand, said she was disappointed that people hadn’t protected their outcome and journey, with many of the final results and relationships on the show being exposed on social media and spoiling the viewer’s anticipation.

“I’ve never thought I’d say this, but silence is golden, and that’s coming from me who doesn’t shut up,” she said, adding there were “a lot of big egos that want to get their side of the story out”.

Jamie Marinos dished the Mafs dirt to ZMs Fletch, Vaughan and Megan.
But Marinos also quashed rumours that the show was scripted, saying it drove her “wild” that people made the assumption.

“If that is the case, I’m a bloody good actress. Sometimes, I think people like Jacqui and Ryan wish they could say it was scripted, but that was them,” she said.

Referring to Kiwi bride Jacqui Burfoot and her partner Ryan Donnelly, Marinos talked about previously speculated doubts around the validity of Burfoot’s claim she was “Miss New Zealand”.

As reported by Pedestrian, Burfoot was Miss New Zealand for the Miss Yacht International competition and did not place in the 2013 beauty competition.

“That was the most humbling piece of information that came out that she was in the Miss Yacht competition and didn’t place. That was real humbling,” Marinos said.

Burfoot is known to be active on TikTok, where she posts behind the scenes footage and has previously criticised the show for alleged bad treatment of contestants.

Marinos also gave insight into the filming of the show, telling the ZM hosts there were “curfews” for couples so that producers could “make sure they were getting rest”.

While she “definitely liked to hit the sauce” during the highly anticipated dinner parties, she said alcohol intake was monitored and signs of intoxication were “a big no-no”.

“I’m a high-functioning alcoholic because I work in a nightclub,” she joked.

Jamie Marinos and groom Dave Hand. Photo / Nine AU
When asked about her own relationship with Hand, Marinos said it was hard sometimes to keep positive when things with other couples were going so badly.

“You feel bad to celebrate your wins, because it does feel like you’re rubbing it in. I wanted to be a good support,” she said.

A lack of major personal criticism on social media also helped her go through the process, she said.

“I was expecting a lot more backlash, but my authenticity is being celebrated online.”

As to what the future holds for her post-Mafs, Marinos said she thinks she had “definitely found her calling” in public speaking, suggesting that perhaps radio might be a good future career path.

“Being paid to talk sounds ideal, maybe I’ll come and join you guys.”

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.

