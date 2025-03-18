One of Married At First Sight Australia’s most colourful personalities has lifted the lid on what goes on behind the scenes of the popular show, including revealing whether it is scripted and what people really thought of Kiwi bride Jacqui Burfoot.
Speaking candidly to ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan and Hayley on Tuesday, outspoken Mafs bride Jamie Marinos answered questions from listeners about the realities of the hit TV social experiment, revealing that participants “absolutely” signed contracts that meant they should have kept results under wraps.
Marinos admitted she felt it was a “shame” so many couples on the show had spoiled their relationship outcomes by going rogue on social media, saying the group was “the epitome of naughty school children”.
The bride, who was paired with builder Dave Hand, said she was disappointed that people hadn’t protected their outcome and journey, with many of the final results and relationships on the show being exposed on social media and spoiling the viewer’s anticipation.
“I’ve never thought I’d say this, but silence is golden, and that’s coming from me who doesn’t shut up,” she said, adding there were “a lot of big egos that want to get their side of the story out”.