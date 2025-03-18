Jamie Marinos dished the Mafs dirt to ZMs Fletch, Vaughan and Megan.

But Marinos also quashed rumours that the show was scripted, saying it drove her “wild” that people made the assumption.

“If that is the case, I’m a bloody good actress. Sometimes, I think people like Jacqui and Ryan wish they could say it was scripted, but that was them,” she said.

Referring to Kiwi bride Jacqui Burfoot and her partner Ryan Donnelly, Marinos talked about previously speculated doubts around the validity of Burfoot’s claim she was “Miss New Zealand”.

As reported by Pedestrian, Burfoot was Miss New Zealand for the Miss Yacht International competition and did not place in the 2013 beauty competition.

“That was the most humbling piece of information that came out that she was in the Miss Yacht competition and didn’t place. That was real humbling,” Marinos said.

Burfoot is known to be active on TikTok, where she posts behind the scenes footage and has previously criticised the show for alleged bad treatment of contestants.

Marinos also gave insight into the filming of the show, telling the ZM hosts there were “curfews” for couples so that producers could “make sure they were getting rest”.

While she “definitely liked to hit the sauce” during the highly anticipated dinner parties, she said alcohol intake was monitored and signs of intoxication were “a big no-no”.

“I’m a high-functioning alcoholic because I work in a nightclub,” she joked.

Jamie Marinos and groom Dave Hand. Photo / Nine AU

When asked about her own relationship with Hand, Marinos said it was hard sometimes to keep positive when things with other couples were going so badly.

“You feel bad to celebrate your wins, because it does feel like you’re rubbing it in. I wanted to be a good support,” she said.

A lack of major personal criticism on social media also helped her go through the process, she said.

“I was expecting a lot more backlash, but my authenticity is being celebrated online.”

As to what the future holds for her post-Mafs, Marinos said she thinks she had “definitely found her calling” in public speaking, suggesting that perhaps radio might be a good future career path.

“Being paid to talk sounds ideal, maybe I’ll come and join you guys.”

