“I don’t think Paul will make that idiotic decision to go”.

But Paul did make the idiotic decision to go “out of curiosity”, meeting up with Hannah, a bombshell blonde who loves outdoorsy men and travel.

“Curiosity is a normal thing,” Paul told her of his intentions, but she could clearly see right through him from the get-go.

“Why are you curious, though? Have you gone out with other women in past relationships?” she quizzed.

Despite claiming he was “a loyal person”, Paul continued to dig himself an even larger hole and Hannah wasn’t having a bar of it.

“I don’t want to be in a relationship with someone as curious as Paul. It’s giving me cheater vibes. I’d be very upset if Paul was my husband.”

And upset Carina was so.

Even while Paul said he regretted the date and was looking forward to getting back to the apartment, his bride was infuriated with his betrayal of trust.

“You f***ed up. I’m actually embarrassed,” Carina said.

“It makes me question the whole relationship. I feel angry”.

Could this be the end for Carina and Paul? Photo / Nine

Minutes later, a pleading Paul was getting pushed out of the apartment, with Carina basically saying it was over.

“Anything that you say is not going to change how I’m feeling. It’s the last straw,” she said as Paul was left wallowing in the stupidity of his mistake.

The experiment also didn’t do any favours for Beth and Teejay, who were already in relative marital strife.

Teejay said he needed “a bit of perspective” and Beth is “curious”, so they both decide to meet the other potential matches.

A European reunion occurred when Beth met up with Irishman Oisin, and while they got along swimmingly, Beth said it only cemented her desire to reach a breakthrough with Teejay.

“I’d love Teejay to have some sort of miracle happen.”

Sadly, a miracle did not happen and Teejay was left feeling “neutral” after meeting with fiery redhead Tara.

While Beth still has feelings for Teejay, he said the experiment left him “neutral”.

“I need to try and move on. It’s delusional of me to think I can try and change Teejay’s mind. I can’t force someone to want to be with me,” she admitted in defeat.

Jacqui and Ryan are still trying to get over last week’s commitment ceremony drama where Ryan wrote leave.

“Maybe he’s just a chair and I wanted him to be a door,” the queen of one-liners Jacqui said.

But while they try to rekindle, Ryan is still firm in his decision that it’s probably over for the pair.

“We’ve both tried really hard. I care about you, but I don’t know if I have the energy to take it on at this point. I’m too old and weary”.

Jacqui’s subsequent apology was, in Ryan’s words “long f***ing overdue”, but in his eyes too late.

We can only wait in anticipation to see if these two decide to meet their secondary matches, but so far it looks like the grass really isn’t greener on the other side.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of MAFS correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.