After a bit of back and forth between Jamie and Lauren, Clint seemingly snaps, telling Jamie to “shut the F***k up for a minute” as the experts watched in horror.

“Do we have a curtain we can pull across?” Lauren tells them as she tries to explain how she and Clint are well and truly in the friend zone.

Experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling are quick to offer a reality check when Lauren uses her shy nature as an excuse for lashing out.

“There is a clear difference between being shy and being disrespectful. I think you’re giving yourself a bit too much credit here,” Schilling says.

Jeff tries to jump in and reason with Lauren, saying that the group always supported Lauren after her horrific initial experience with a seemingly reformed Eliot.

But the Bride continues to berate her fellow contestants, doubling down on her “bogan” comments from last week, then eventually admitting that her delivery style is something she could “work on”.

Lauren was ready to exit 'the Zoo'. Photo / Nine AU

When the time comes for the pair to reveal if they want to stay or leave, the answer is pretty obvious.

“I don’t feel like I want to jump into bed with Lauren,” Clint says, affirming their friend-zoned relationship and writing leave.

“We’ve both agreed that the spark is just not there”.

In a final blow, emitting gasps for the experts and groans from the other couples, Lauren says she’s ready to “leave the Zoo” and these “animals” behind.

“Are you going to stay for the rest of the ceremony?” Aiken asks as the pair speedily head for the exit. “No thank you, goodbye,” and they’re off.

“At least they’re consistent,” Jamie smirks as the experts look at each other in bewilderment.

In other news, Adrian and Awhina are apparently the best they have ever been, with the retreat reigniting the spark between them.

And despite some brief tears and an emotional rollercoaster after a shocking testosterone sex confession last week, Jacqui and Ryan are seemingly again on the upside of their topsy-turvy relationship.

The same can’t be said for Eliot and Veronica, who are facing an uphill battle when it comes to trusting one another.

“It seems like I’m in this experiment with someone who doesn’t really like me,” Eliot reveals as the group continue to sympathise with his changed behaviour.

They both decide to “give it another week” to try to iron things out, with the experts warning Veronica to continue to try to open up to Eliot.

Beth also worries Teejay isn’t attracted to her, which takes him by surprise. Despite this, they vow to get more intimate after a small pep talk from the experts.

A shock finale ended the episode with doubts for one of the experiment’s most secure couples, with Dave admitting he hadn’t reciprocally told Jamie he loved her.

A subtle tension between Jamie and Dave is brewing. Photo / Nine AU

While both confirm their commitment to each other, viewers are left wondering if this is the start of a downfall for the usually solid pair.

Perhaps a new task will throw a spanner in the works and turn the tables for the couples once again.

