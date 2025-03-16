One of Married At First Sight Australia’s most controversial couples exited the experiment with a bang during the latest commitment ceremony, leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of the experts and other contestants amid an onslaught of verbal jibes.
Lauren and Clintskipped last week’s dinner party to avoid what the bitter bride and groom believed was undue criticism from “the peanut gallery”, but viewers were left wondering if the couple’s allied front meant they could face the music together moving forward.
Turns out that wasn’t the case. Entering late to the ceremony, the pair are instantly questioned by the other couples and the experts.
“I want the experts to let [Lauren] have it,” Jamie - who has been at the receiving end of most of Lauren’s criticism - told producers before the event.
Perhaps a new task will throw a spanner in the works and turn the tables for the couples once again.
