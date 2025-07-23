The music promoter who brought Black Sabbath to New Zealand in 1973, Barry Coburn, said that despite Ozzy Osbourne’s wild reputation, the British singer was “calm and jovial”. But he had one unusual request.
Coburn said he was called to thegroup’s caravan shortly before they took to the stage at the Great Ngāruawāhia Music Festival.
“He said, ‘Listen, when we go onstage at midnight, we want to have a huge burning cross up on the hillside. When we come on stage, suddenly this big cross burns up on the hillside behind [us].’”
Coburn said a cross made of wood and wire, wrapped in petrol-soaked rags, was hastily erected and set alight as the band began to play, as requested by Osbourne.
The Black Sabbath frontman and solo artist has died aged 76, just weeks after a massive farewell concert in his hometown of Birmingham.
Coburn said Osbourne and Black Sabbath laid the foundations for heavy metal and – 50 years after the band first played New Zealand – he still saw and heard the singer’s influence in hard rock music all over the world.
“To think that two weeks after the final shows he’s gone – it seemed like – did he want to hang on and do these final shows? But he’s just this iconic figure that’s so singularly unique. There’ll never be another Ozzy Osbourne," Coburn said.
Speaking to RNZ from his home in Nashville, Coburn said that despite the band’s ominous image and Osbourne’s wild, drug-fuelled reputation, the band were affable and “jovial” on their first New Zealand visit.
“They were decent, they were just young English guys. They didn’t cause any of the grief that John Bonham and Led Zeppelin caused. Televisions thrown in the swimming pool at the White Heron Hotel and the like,” the promoter said.
“I don’t have any memories of Ozzy and the guys being anything other than jovial and amused by everything. They just seemed to be in good humour and I’ve got great memories of that.”
Coburn said he still went to heavy metal shows – his son performs in American sludge metal band Thou – and said Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s influence was still as strong as ever.
“They were such a primary foundation of what became heavy metal. I’ve been to so many shows, and there are still always people wearing Black Sabbath T-shirts.
“They really were the beginning of it all – of the whole metal scene. When I go to see bands, it’s [still] not unusual to hear Paranoid or something,” Coburn said.
Marty Duda, founder of New Zealand music publication 13th Floor, said Osbourne’s impact was “immense” and would continue after his death.
Duda remembered first hearing the band on a cassette recording of Paranoid while at a Boy Scouts camp and “it changed everything – blew my mind”.
Osbourne’s voice was exactly what a teenager wanted to hear: “He nailed it.”
The musician went on to create a strong persona for himself, later making the transition to a solo career.