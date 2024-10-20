Ozzy Osbourne has received the honour for a second time. Photo / Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for a second time.

The rocker, 75, was honoured as a solo artist as part of the class of 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday night – 18 years after he was first inducted as part of Black Sabbath in 2006.

The Prince of Darkness seemingly didn’t perform due to his ongoing health issues – including Parkinson’s and a long-standing spinal issue – and was instead seated in a regal bat-themed throne, a nod to his 1982 bat-biting controversy.

Actor and musician Jack Black, 55, inducted the music legend, whom he dubbed the “greatest frontman in the history of rock and roll”.

Osbourne dedicated the induction to his late guitarist and co-writer, Randy Rhoads, who tragically died in a plane accident in 1982 aged just 25.