Home / Entertainment

Ozzy Osbourne inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for second time

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Ozzy Osbourne has received the honour for a second time. Photo / Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for a second time.

The rocker, 75, was honoured as a solo artist as part of the class of 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday night – 18 years after he was first inducted as part of Black Sabbath in 2006.

The Prince of Darkness seemingly didn’t perform due to his ongoing health issues – including Parkinson’s and a long-standing spinal issue – and was instead seated in a regal bat-themed throne, a nod to his 1982 bat-biting controversy.

Actor and musician Jack Black, 55, inducted the music legend, whom he dubbed the “greatest frontman in the history of rock and roll”.

Osbourne dedicated the induction to his late guitarist and co-writer, Randy Rhoads, who tragically died in a plane accident in 1982 aged just 25.

“I can’t believe I’m here myself. My fans have been so loyal to me over the years, I can’t thank them enough,” Osbourne said.

“I’ve been fortunate over the years to play with some of the world’s greatest guitar players, drummers, bass players.

“I [want to say] one thing tonight for a guy by the name of Randy Rhoads. If I hadn’t met Randy Rhoads, I wouldn’t be sitting here tonight.”

Rhoads himself received a posthumous entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs on stage at the Hammersmith Odeon, London in January 1976. Photo / Erica Echenberg / Redferns / File
Tool’s Maynard James Keenan, 60, and Wolfgang Van Halen, 33 – the son of late guitarist Eddie Van Halen – kicked off Osbourne’s tribute performances with a rendition of Crazy Train.

Punk legend Billy Idol, 68, belted out No More Tears and country star Jelly Roll, 39, sang Mama I’m Coming Home.

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Osbourne’s producer Andrew Watt, and his lead guitarist Zakk Wylde were also among those to pay tribute to the Paranoid hitmaker.

Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Kool and The Gang, Peter Frampton, and A Tribe Called Quest were also inducted into the class of 2024.

