“As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time.”

A second statement, provided by local police, confirmed the victim quickly received medical attention.

“On October 15, 2024, at approximately 2.42am, LVMPD [Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department] officers responded to a shooting incident in the 11000 block of Alora Street. Officers arrived and located a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was transported to the hospital,” the police statement said.

“No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.”

The guitarist, 67, served as Osbourne’s lead guitarist from 1982 to 1987 before he was replaced by Zakk Wylde. Lee was later contacted by the Black Sabbath rocker’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, in the hope of a reunion – a proposition he refused unless he were to gain a songwriting credit for Bark at the Moon, Osbourne’s third studio album in 1983.

“She tracked my phone number, because I swear there were maybe a handful of people that had my phone number. Somehow she called me at home, and she told me that Ozzy was having problems with Zakk, and they were looking to replace him and if I’d be interested in doing some festivals and quite possibly the next record,” Lee told author Martin Popoff.

“I can’t let sleeping dogs lie. I said if we’re going to go forward, I want to fix the one problem I’ve had since the very beginning. I said I would like my name on the songwriting credits for Bark at the Moon.”

The album is Osbourne’s only project where he is the only credited songwriter. Lee has maintained since its release he composed a large amount of the music, but was cheated out of his writing credits.

Lee later formed the hard rock band Badlands in the late 1980s. He went on to form Red Dragon Cartel in 2013.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.