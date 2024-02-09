Kanye West, also known as Ye, in New York on September 12, 2022. Photo / The New York Times

Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne wants nothing to do with Kanye West.

On Friday, the 75-year-old rock icon slammed West, 46, on X - formerly Twitter - for using a sample of Black Sabbath’s War Pigs in a track on West’s upcoming album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures, the New York Post reports.

Osbourne wrote: “@kanyewest asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of War Pigs from the US festival without vocals & was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many.

“He went ahead and used the sample anyways at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man!”

The Post has contacted representatives for Osbourne and West for comment.

Meanwhile, Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osbourne dressed as Kanye West and his Australian wife Bianca Censori for Halloween last year.

“Happy Halloween 🤘,” the caption of Sharon’s Instagram photo read, showing Ozzy in an all-black outfit and Sharon holding a pillow over her body.

Osbourne’s public bashing of West comes after the rapper, now calling himself Ye, hosted a live Vultures listening party at Chicago’s United Center on Thursday.

Veeps, the streaming service that aired the music event, allegedly shut down the broadcast quickly after Ye rapped a lyric, “And I’m still crazy, bipolar, anti-Semite. And I’m still the king.”

The title song of Vultures also featured the lyric: “How am I anti-Semitic? I just f***ed a Jewish b***h.”

This isn’t the first time the Heartless rapper has sampled a Black Sabbath song. He used the band’s hit Iron Man in his 2010 track Hell of a Life, which featured on the Grammy-winning record My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne wants nothing to do with Kanye West. Photo / AP

Ozzy praised T-Pain on X last week after he performed a live rendition of War Pigs, which quickly went viral.

“This is the best cover of War Pigs ever,” Osbourne gushed in a tweet.

He went on: “Why didn’t you guys call me?”