The Black Sabbath star has spoken openly about his health struggles in a new interview. Photo / AP

Ozzy Osbourne has got candid about his health and made a heartbreaking confession that he “should be dead”.

The iconic rocker has lived a colourful life and, over the past couple of years, has experienced several health battles.

Osbourne, now 74, sat down with Rolling Stone for a rare interview and expressed his sadness that he has outlived all his best pals, reports news.com.au.

He said: “I’ve been doing a lot of reflection while I’ve been laid up, and all my drinking partners, I’ve realised they’re all f***ing dead.

“I should have been dead before loads of them.

“Why am I the last man standing? Sometimes I look in the ­mirror and go, ‘Why the f*** did you make it?’”

Ozzy Osbourne performs on stage for Black Sabbath at the Hammersmith Odeon in London in January 1976. Photo / Getty Images

He went on to share his shock at still being alive, telling the publication: “I should have been dead a thousand times. I’ve had my stomach pumped God knows how many times.”

In 2003, Osbourne was diagnosed with a mild form of Parkinson’s disease and has had several health scares since.

He had a bad fall in 2019 that caused damage to the metal rods in his back, put there in 2003 after an accident.

“The second surgery went drastically wrong and virtually left me crippled,” the star confessed.

“I thought I’d be up and running after the second and third, but with the last one they put a f***ing rod in my spine.

“They found a tumour in one of the vertebrae, so they had to dig all that out too. It’s pretty rough, man, and my balance is all f***ed up.”

Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon at the UK charity premiere of Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, in London. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Osbourne recently got candid about the antidepressants he takes while on an Osbourne family podcast episode, revealing the medication puts a damper on his sex life.

“The one thing about antidepressants is it kills your sex drive instantly,” the rock star said on Tuesday’s episode of The Osbournes Podcast.

“If you go on an antidepressant, with most of them, your sex drive goes. Every one that I’ve ever taken has just killed it,” he said.

In the past, the musician has shed light on the realities of taking antidepressants after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, and was prescribed the medication to help manage his symptoms.