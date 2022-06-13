The 73-year-old Ozzy Osbourne has been complaining about neck problems for quite a while. Photo / Getty Images

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne will have surgery on Monday that is "going to determine the rest of his life," according to his wife Sharon Osbourne.

Speaking on a British talk show last week, the TV personality said she was returning to Los Angeles to be by the side of her husband of almost 40 years.

"He has a major operation on Monday, and I have to be there," Sharon, 69, said on The Talk.

"It's really going to determine the rest of his life."

Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon arrive for the UK charity premiere of Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason in central London. Photo / Getty Images

She didn't provide more details about the surgery, but the 73-year-old "Prince of Darkness" has been complaining about neck problems for quite a while.

The Black Sabbath frontman told Classic Rock Magazine in May that he still suffers from the fallout of a 2003 bike accident.

"I'm just waiting on some more surgery on my neck," he said. "I can't walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road."

Ozzy Osbourne performs on stage for Black Sabbath at the Hammersmith Odeon in London in January 1976. Photo / Getty Images

It's not clear if the two were referring to the same surgery.

Sharon Osbourne said she hopes to celebrate her 40th wedding anniversary in July, but isn't sure if she will be able to.

"It depends on everything with Ozzy" she said.

In April, Sharon broke down in tears after revealing that had Ozzy contracted Covid-19 amid a string of serious health issues.

"I spoke to him and he's okay. I am very worried about Ozzy right now," she said on The Talk.