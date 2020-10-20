Ozzy Osbourne claims that his year of bad luck is down to a creepy doll named Robert. Photo / Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne says his barrage of health problems have been caused by a cursed doll named Robert.

The 71-year-old rocker had a nightmare year in 2019 which saw him battle a host of health setbacks including a fall, neck surgery, an infection in his hand, and hospitalisation for the flu, and he has now claimed his ailments may have been caused by a haunted doll.

In an episode of his new show, 'The Osbournes Want to Believe' - which sees his son, Jack Osbourne, try to convince his parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, about the existence of ghosts - Ozzy was confronted by the doll, whom he revealed has caused him problems in the past.

Introducing the doll, Jack, 34, said: "Here's Robert!"

To which Ozzy - who is also battling Parkinson's - threw the figure to the ground and added: "Not him again!"

Jack then explained the history of the doll to the viewers, claiming that Robert is haunted by the spirit of his former owner.

He said: "So the actual story of Robert the doll is that it is cursed by the spirit of his owner. If you disrespect him, make fun of him, take a picture without asking or even handle him, you will be cursed and terrible things will begin to happen in your life."

And although Ozzy might be a spirit sceptic, he's convinced Robert's curse is real, after his first encounter with the doll ended in disaster.

Ozzy made Robert's acquaintance in his series 'Ozzy and Jack's World Detour', where he and his son blew up another replica doll with a water cannon.

Speaking about his life since the incident, he fumed: "You think it's a f****** joke. It's bad luck! I keep telling you. You keep thinking it's f****** not, but just look at what I'm saying. Just look at what has gone on with me. You think it's a joke.

"Look, look at me. It ain't bad luck? No, you shouldn't have f***** around with him. All along, when we first went to that place, the guy told us that people would buy them and send them back because things would go wrong in their life."

Jack also believes in the curse, as he added: "I had a great year after that, I got divorced!"