“North America is not our only stop in 2025, as this year, we will return to Australia and New Zealand after far too long away!!!” the Enter Sandman hitmakers announced.

“Stay tuned for the full announcement coming VERY soon.”

The Australasian dates have yet to be confirmed.

What can New Zealand fans expect to see?

While the details of the New Zealand shows have yet to be confirmed, Metallica have adopted a distinctive format for their M72 No Repeat Weekend Tour, launched two years ago.

Described by the band as a “unique stadium production”, the set is designed to provide “a complete 360-degree view of the show”. The “No Repeat Weekend” concept typically involves the band performing two shows with completely different set lists, and two different bands opening each night. According to the release on their website, the North American shows will have either Pantera, Suicidal Tendencies, Limp Bizkit or Ice Nine Kills as support acts.

“You won’t see the same song twice across both setlists spanning our 40+ years of being lucky enough to make music,” the statement added. “We’ll be sure to have lots of extracurricular events planned for you to hang with fellow Metallica fans on the night between shows.”

The currently confirmed tour dates, including single-night shows, span from April 12 in Las Vegas for the Sick New World Festival to June 29 in Denver, Colorado.

Metallica - comprising James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich, lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo - cancelled their highly anticipated tour of Aotearoa in 2019 about a month before the scheduled shows, after Hetfield, the band’s vocalist and guitarist, checked into an addiction recovery programme.

The first Auckland concert at Mt Smart Stadium, which had been scheduled for October 31, 2019, sold out within 12 minutes.

A statement released by Ulrich, Hammett, and Trujillo at the time read: “We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must postpone our upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand.

“As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years. He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program [sic] to work on his recovery again.”

The band said they fully intended to “make our way to your part of the world as soon as health and schedule permit”.

“Once again, we are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows. We appreciate your understanding and support for James and, as always, thank you for being a part of our Metallica family.”

The band last performed in New Zealand in October 2010, playing Auckland’s Vector Arena (now known as Spark Arena) and Christchurch’s Canterbury Arena - the band’s first time in the city.

The 2010 shows were Metallica’s first in New Zealand since headlining the Big Day Out in 2004.