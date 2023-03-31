James Hetfield of Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne perform together in 2009. Photo / Getty Images

It is every metalhead’s dream.

The biggest names in heavy metal are getting together for a massive festival later this year and the lineup is truly historic.

Metallica, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Iron Maiden, and Ozzy Osbourne will all rock the stage at the Power Trip festival in California.

The three-day festival will be held at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, California, from October 6-8.

The event is called Power Trip, and is a follow-up to 2016′s Desert Trip which featured classic rock acts Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Roger Waters, and the Who.

Ozzy Osbourne’s appearance comes after the ailing metal legend suggested that his days of live performance were drawing to a close. After cancelling some European tour dates he said: “Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F**KS ME UP, more than you will ever know.”

Power Trip. See you in October. Tickets on sale April 6. Register now at https://t.co/Y1g4MIsbaQ for first access pic.twitter.com/SGBqhBjate — Slash (@Slash) March 30, 2023

But he did say that he would still perform when he didn’t need to travel extensively.

“My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country,” he explained.

The event will also be AC/DC’s first concert since 2016 and could see the return of singer Brian Johnson, who stepped away due to hearing loss.

In a press release, concert promoters Goldenvoice said the shows will have “unmatched concert production [that] will amplify the experience beyond the traditional stadium or parking lot concert norm.”

With the cheapest tickets for the gig costing almost $1000, it may be out of reach for many Kiwi fans, but some stateside were keen to spend up.

“Take all my money,” one wrote excitedly when the news was announced.

Those really wanting to go large could pay up $2500 for access to the pit for the three-day metal extravaganza.



