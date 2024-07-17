“Jack isn’t looking to be cancelled and by ending the tour and stepping away from it all and Kyle’s joke, he is hoping that people will quickly forget it.

“There are so many huge movies Jack is attached to right now and to derail that would be career suicide. We will see Tenacious D again, but it could be years from now,” the source said.

Kyle Gass of Tenacious D made a controversial comment on Sunday. Photo / Getty Images

Three films starring Black are currently in post-production, including Minecraft which was partly filmed in New Zealand and also stars Jason Momoa and Danielle Brooks.

It isn’t expected to be released until April next year.

The insider continued to say Gass “genuinely feels bad” following his comments about Trump and the impact they may have had on his friendship with his long-time pal, Black.

“He thought it was a throwaway line during a show, but it has taken a life of its own and he is accepting his current fate,” they said. “He just hopes that people will forgive him and that it won’t impact his friendship with Jack.”

Kyle Gass and Jack Black formed Tenacious D in 1994. Photo / Getty Images

Tenacious D came under fire over the weekend after they celebrated Gass’ birthday on stage during their Sydney show.

Presenting a cake with candles in it, Black asked Gass to make a wish with Gass announcing to the crowd, “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump on Saturday. The 20-year-old used an AR-style rifle and fired multiple rounds, however, he was unsuccessful, with one bullet scraping the 78-year-old’s ear.

While Trump walked away relatively unscathed, tragically, audience member Corey Comperatore died protecting his family, and two other men in the crowd were admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

Black issued a statement shortly after the show telling fans he does not “condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form”.

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Jack Black called off the Tenacious D tour after the comments. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand cancellation:

Frontier Touring confirmed to the Herald this morning that all tickets purchased for the band’s New Zealand shows will receive a full refund.

“No action is required. Your refund will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days. If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster,” an email to ticket holders read.

Tenacious D were scheduled to perform at Wellington’s TSB Arena on July 24 and Auckland’s Spark Arena on July 26.