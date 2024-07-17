Actor and recording artist Jack Black of Tenacious D reportedly called off the band's tour to save his career. Photo / Getty Images
Just one week before they were due to tour New Zealand, Tenacious D frontman and famed Hollywood actor Jack Black announced the band’s future performances and “creative plans” had been put on hold.
The decision came after Black, 54, and his bandmate, Kyle Gass, 64, performed in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday night. Glass made a controversial comment about Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump.
Fans poorly received the comment as Trump had narrowly avoided an assassination attempt on July 13, now a source has claimed there is more to Black’s decision to end the tour.
JUST IN: Jack Black has *CANCELED* the rest of his tour.
Tenacious D made the announcement after Jack Black's bandmate Kyle Gass made the remark: "Don't miss Trump next time." pic.twitter.com/v8epD21XME
Speaking to the Daily Mail a source close to the actor and musician said Black is “still best friends” with Gass but, “wasn’t expecting” Gass’ comment and knew he had to take a stand in order to protect his career.
The insider continued to say Gass “genuinely feels bad” following his comments about Trump and the impact they may have had on his friendship with his long-time pal, Black.
“He thought it was a throwaway line during a show, but it has taken a life of its own and he is accepting his current fate,” they said. “He just hopes that people will forgive him and that it won’t impact his friendship with Jack.”
Tenacious D came under fire over the weekend after they celebrated Gass’ birthday on stage during their Sydney show.
Presenting a cake with candles in it, Black asked Gass to make a wish with Gass announcing to the crowd, “Don’t miss Trump next time.”
While Trump walked away relatively unscathed, tragically, audience member Corey Comperatore died protecting his family, and two other men in the crowd were admitted to the hospital in critical condition.
Black issued a statement shortly after the show telling fans he does not “condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form”.
“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”
New Zealand cancellation:
Frontier Touring confirmed to the Herald this morning that all tickets purchased for the band’s New Zealand shows will receive a full refund.
“No action is required. Your refund will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days. If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster,” an email to ticket holders read.