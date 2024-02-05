Hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth consecutive year, the 66th Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Monday, and there were plenty of memorable moments - including an arrest.
Killer Mike, an American rapper and activist, was spotted being taken away in handcuffs moments after winning three Grammys at the pre-show show with The Hollywood Reporter journalist Chris Gardner posted a series of tweets to X claiming the arrest was related to a misdemeanour charge that is not in relations to anything that may have happened at the awards show.
However, LAPD spokesman Officer Mike Lopez spoke to AP later telling the news outlet the star’s detention stemmed from an altercation inside the arena around 4pm.
Once the awards began, the shock moments continued with multiple celebrities walking away with their very first Grammy award - including Miley Cyrus.
The pop star’s career goes back decades, from her early days on Disney’s hit show Hannah Montana to her own captivating pop career, she’s been nominated for a Grammy a total of eight times but it was only this year the 31-year-old finally took home an award; Best Pop Solo Performance for her top-charting song, Flowers.
Karol G also won her first ever Grammy for best musica urbana album. “This is my first time at the Grammys and this is my first time holding my own Grammy,” the star said. She has previously won five Latin Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist.
Elsewhere, the female artist-dominated award show caused a flurry online with Taylor Swift’s website going down throughout the day and eagle eyed fans spotted an Easter egg in the form of a choker shaped like a watch resulting in heavy speculation she was announcing the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version).
All was revealed at the award show with the star announcing in her acceptance speech after winning Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights that she is in fact releasing an album, a brand new one called The Tortured Poets Department on April 19.
Other bombshell moments saw Jay Z slam the Recording Academy for the voting system while he was honoured with the Dr Dre Global Impact Award. Referring to his wife, Beyonce who has won 32 Grammys - the most in the award show’s history, he said he couldn’t understand how she has never won Album of the Year.
“Obviously, it’s subjective because, you know, it’s music and it’s opinion based. But you know, some things, you know, I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year,” he added, “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work.”
Following the American rapper and record producer’s thought-provoking speech, 80-year-old music legend Joni Mitchell made her Grammys stage debut with an intimate jazzy, meditative performance of her classic Both Sides Now.
As she sat in a velvet armchair surrounded by candles, she was joined by Brandi Carlile and a chamber orchestra, earning a standing ovation after her performance which came 10 years after an aneurysm that threatened her life and left many thinking she would never sing again.
The final three awards of the night saw Victoria Monet make an emotional speech after winning Best New Artist - her third Grammy win of the night and first three of her career.
Cyrus also had a huge surprise, winning her second ever Grammy; Record of the Year for Flowers. During her acceptance speech, she made several swerves, thanking her team and members of her family but noticeably not her father, Billy Ray Cyrus whom she is reportedly estranged from.
She ended her speech by saying, “I don’t think I’ve forgotten anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear.”
Album of the Year was presented by the Grammy’s top secret surprise guest presenter Celine Dion. The star received a standing ovation when she came on stage after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, which caused her to stop performing in late 2022.
Announcing the winner of the final award of the night, Dion revealed Swift had made award show history winning Album of the Year for the fourth time. Until this year’s awards, Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Swift had all won the award three times.
“I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I’m shortlisting a music video, or when I’m working with my dancers,” she said adding, “For me, the award is the work.”
Full list of Grammy Award nominations:
Record of the Year
Worship — Jon Batiste
Not Strong Enough — Boygenius
WINNER: Flowers — Miley Cyrus
What Was I Made For? (from the motion picture Barbie) — Billie Eilish
On My Mama — Victoria Monet
Vampire — Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift
Kill Bill — SZA
Album of the Year
World Music Radio — Jon Batiste
The Record — Boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monae
Guts — Olivia Rodrigo
WINNER: Midnights — Taylor Swift
SOS — SZA
Song of the Year
A&W — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, and Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
Butterfly — Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
Dance The Night\ (from Barbie The Album) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
Flowers — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein, and Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
Kill Bill — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, and Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
Vampire — Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
WINNER: What Was I Made For? (from the motion picture Barbie) — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
WINNER: Victoria Monet
The War and Treaty
Best R&B Song
Coco Jones – ICU
Halle – Angel
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love
WINNER: SZA – Snooze
Victoria Monet – On My Mama
Best Country Album
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
Rustin’ in the Rain — Tyler Childers
WINNER: Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson
Best Musica Urbana Album
Saturno, Rauw Alejandro
WINNER: Manana Sera Bonito, Karol G
Data, Tainy
Best Pop Solo Performance
WINNER: Flowers, Miley Cyrus
Paint the Town Red, Doja Cat
What Was I Made For? from Barbie, Billie Eilish
Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album
Chemistry — Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
Guts — Olivia Rodrigo
(Subtract) — Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Midnights — Taylor Swift
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
WINNER: Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
WINNER: Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Best Pop Dance Recording
Baby Don’t Hurt Me — David Guetta, Anne-Marie, and Coi Leray
Miracle — Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
WINNER: Padam Padam — Kylie Minogue
One in a Million — Bebe Rexha and David Guetta
Rush — Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers
WINNER: Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again..
Kx5 — Kx5
Quest for Fire — Skrillex
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are — Foo Fighters
Starcatcher — Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons — Metallica
WINNER: This Is Why — Paramore
In Times New Roman... — Queens of the Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car — Arctic Monkeys
WINNER: The Record — Boygenius
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island — Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying — PJ Harvey
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out — Babyface
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) — Coco Jones
Special Occasion — Emily King
WINNER: Jaguar II — Victoria Monet
Clear 2: Soft Life EP — Summer Walker
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Sittin’ on Top of the World — Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
Attention — Doja Cat
Spin Bout U — Drake and 21 Savage
WINNER: All My Life — Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
Low — SZA
Best Rap Song
Attention — Roget Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
Barbie World (from Barbie The Album) — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr., and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
Just Wanna Rock — Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods, and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
Rich Flex — Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule, and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake and 21 Savage)
WINNER: Scientists & Engineers — Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore, and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring Andre 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane)
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Love in Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, and SuperBlue
Live at the Piano — Cory Henry
WINNER: The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions — Rodney Crowell
You’re the One — Rhiannon Giddens
WINNER: Weathervanes — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Returner — Allison Russell
Best Musica Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Bordado a Mano — Ana Barbara
La Sanchez — Lila Downs
Motherflower — Flor de Toloache
Amor Como en las Peliculas de Antes — Lupita Infante
WINNER: Genesis — Peso Pluma
Best African Music Performance
Amapiano — Asake and Olamide
City Boys — Burna Boy
Unavailable — Davido featuring Musa Keys
Rush — Ayra Starr
WINNER: Water — Tyla
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (includes film and television)
Barbie — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Goransson, composer
The Fabelmans — John Williams, composer
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams, composer
WINNER: Oppenheimer — Ludwig Goransson, composer