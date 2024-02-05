Killer Mike was escorted out of the Grammy Awards by police after winning three awards. Photo / X @thehollywoodreporter

Killer Mike, an American rapper and activist, has been spotted being taken away in handcuffs at the 66th Grammy Awards.

The Hollywood Reporter shared a video to their X (formerly Twitter) account showing the star - born Michael Santiago Render - being escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena by police officers moments after the pre-show, in which he won three Grammy Awards.

While exact details about the 48-year-old’s arrest are yet to be released, Hollywood Reporter journalist Chris Gardner posted a series of tweets to X claiming the arrest was related to a misdemeanor charge that is not in relationship to anything that may have happened at the awards show.

Killer Mike is taken away in handcuffs at https://t.co/9ImDm1bpFW Arena after winning 3 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/1IUBU0IQb6 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

He wrote: “Just spoke to an official who tells me it’s a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena. Likely he will be released once it’s sorted. ‘It’s a big nothing,’ source says.”

Gardner posted a follow-up tweet shortly afterwards showing a photo of Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason speaking to the rapper’s team and officials.

#Grammys chief Harvey Mason is now here, talking to Mike’s team and officials. pic.twitter.com/65pLAUNxCX — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

It comes after Killer Mike won Best Rap Album for Michael at the awards pre-show. His song Scientists and Engineers also won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

The rapper made headlines earlier in the day after the Recording Academy accidentally announced that Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s Barbie World won Best Rap Song, before later announcing the award actually went to Render’s track, which features Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

In his acceptance speech, he said, “For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap, bulls***. I don’t give a damn if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home - make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”

The star won his first Grammy more than 20 years ago in 2003, when he won Best Rap Performance by a duo or group for The Whole World, a collaboration with OutKast.

Follow the Herald’s live coverage of the 2024 Grammy Awards here.