Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson of Slipknot attend the 66th Grammy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth consecutive year, the 66th Grammy Awards are currently taking place in Los Angeles and the Herald has all the updates as they happen.

This year’s award show sees SZA as the leading nominee with a total of nine nods, including Album of the Year for SOS and Song of the Year for Kill Bill — a revenge anthem with an R&B ballad. The song was SZA’s first number one on the Billboard Global 200 and US Hot 100 charts. It went on to spend eight weeks at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 before her April 2023 remix with Doja Cat pushed it to number one.

Other nominees to watch include Taylor Swift, whose Midnights album is also nominated for Album of the Year and if she wins it would be her fourth time winning the award setting a new record. Swift’s Anti-Hero is also up for Record and/or Song of the Year — a first in her career.

Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Victoria Monet and Billie Eilish will be competing against the popular women artists for Record of the Year.

Elsewhere, Batiste is a favourite to win being the only male performer to get six nominations or more in this year’s awards. As well as Record of the Year for Worship, his hit song Butterfly is up for Song of the Year and World Music Radio is up for Album of the Year.

But the show isn’t all about awards, there are also some pretty impressive stars taking the stage. Pop star Dua Lipa will have her moment in the spotlight, as well as Olivia Rodrigo and Eilish while Joni Mitchell makes her Grammy debut.

Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billy Joel, Travis Scott, SZA, and U2 have also been announced as performers, with speculation even Swift could make an appearance, with CBS having promoted the fact that she will be “in the building” to accept any possible award wins.



