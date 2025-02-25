“I’m back,” the runaway groom smirks, as a collective wave of scepticism no doubt wafts around the country.
It was a week of shock re-entries and departures on the show, with two new weddings featuring familiar faces and yet another marriage seemingly over as the result of a damaged ego.
In an “unprecedented” move on the show, one of the experiment’s most notoriously picky grooms (who left the show three episodes in) made an unexpected return, and he and his jilted wife Lauren have each been given a chance to marry a new stranger.
Is this a recipe for disaster? Or will these intruders finally be able to meet the “man-child’s” high standards and give Lauren the committed relationship she’s always dreamed of?
Lauren has been matched with 43-year-old professional golfer and e-commerce entrepreneur Clint, and Eliot with 32-year-old actress and fitness coach Veronica.
Lauren admitted “putting my life on hold for what turned out to be Eliot was just a disappointment” and hoped it would “second time lucky” with Clint, who the experts thought would be her perfect match.
One thing is for sure – this man has money to burn, apparent in the shots of his massive mansion, featuring a tennis court.
With the apartment drawers empty and the groom nowhere to be seen, the stakes are high for next week, when the couples will no doubt catch up and see the developments.
Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of MAFS correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.