Lauren has been matched with 43-year-old professional golfer and e-commerce entrepreneur Clint, and Eliot with 32-year-old actress and fitness coach Veronica.

Lauren saw a "glimmer of hope" during her new marriage to Clint. Photo / Nine AU

Lauren admitted “putting my life on hold for what turned out to be Eliot was just a disappointment” and hoped it would “second time lucky” with Clint, who the experts thought would be her perfect match.

One thing is for sure – this man has money to burn, apparent in the shots of his massive mansion, featuring a tennis court.

But clearly that money can’t buy happiness, with the new groom lamenting that he had been in a 10-year relationship in which a full commitment was never on the cards.

He’s “achieved a lot in golf and business” but hasn’t had the time to settle down, which was perfect for Lauren, who was looking for an older and more mature man.

While the slightly awkward wedding saw visible nervousness from the new pair, once they opened up to each other, the jilted bride said she saw a “glimmer of hope”.

The new groom comes across as respectful, understanding and sincere, but only time will tell whether the good first impression will hold its tune.

Will Veronica finally be the perfect match for high-standards Eliot? Photo / Nine AU

Eliot’s wedding to Veronica was a little less straightforward.

“This one is going to be controversial. A lot of people won’t agree and won’t want us to bring this person back to the experiment,” expert John Aiken mused.

But this season’s “villain” claimed he was a changed man, having taken on the expert’s feedback in a dramatic 180.

His actress bride reveals she has “zero bull***t tolerance”, so naturally her bridesmaids have sniffed out the groom’s prior misgivings from the get-go to set the tone.

Eliot’s cryptic vows focusing on previous indiscretions are the first thing to raise alarm bells, with the groom claiming he would “explain what it meant” later.

But with her jokey attitude, Veronica keeps an open mind even when being brutally quizzed by her friends about what hidden secrets her groom may be keeping.

“Who doesn’t love a bit of drama? Bring it on,” she says – hopefully not famous last words.

However, when the truth does unfold, the pair take it in their stride and commit to trying to see things through.

They also have a seemingly open and honest conversation in which Veronica reveals her endometriosis diagnosis may impact her ability to have children.

While I expected a snide comment focusing on himself, Eliot supports his new wife and the two share a tender moment.

“Honesty is number one,” he says.

We’ve seen a wolf-in-sheep’s-clothing attitude before, so I’m reserving my judgment as to whether Eliot actually meant what he said or not.

Elsewhere, in what was probably the most cringe-worthy exit of the series, Adrian left the experiment after not getting a TV promotion, leaving his wife Awhina dumbfounded and alone.

The pair’s relationship had been rocky for a while now, but this incident bizarrely seemed to be the final straw.

With the apartment drawers empty and the groom nowhere to be seen, the stakes are high for next week, when the couples will no doubt catch up and see the developments.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of MAFS correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.