The 2025 Aotearoa Music Awards nominees. Photo / Supplied
The Aotearoa Music Awards today announced the exceptional group of Tūī finalists vying for the gongs on May 29 at the end of New Zealand Music Month.
Held at the Viadact Events Centre, the event marks the New Zealand music industry’s biggest night, celebrating 60 years of the prestigious music awards on our shores.
Recorded Music NZ chief executive Jo Oliver saids this year’s awards were made extra special by not only the 60-year milestone, but the awards’ evolution.
“The finalists illustrate the breadth and depth of musical talent we have here in Aotearoa and the impact these artists and music are having both at home and beyond.
“The awards is a key part of our musical heritage and has evolved over the years to reflect our unique cultural identity. AMA 2025 will recognise special artists and waiata of the past and present; and create new moments to inspire the next generation of artists.”
Two artists leading the nominations for 2025 with five nominations each are Persian-New Zealand talent CHAII and inaugural (2024) Te Manu Mātārae recipient Stan Walker.
Following the release of her first full-length album Safar, CHAII is up for Album of the Year, Single of the Year for We Be Killing It, and Best Electronic Artist. She’s also a finalist for Best Video Content for the self-directed Night Like This and Best Producer alongside Frank Keys for Safar.
Stan Walker’s nominations include Single of the Year for Māori Ki Te Ao, which was No 1 on the Te Reo Chart for 55 weeks. Walker is also up for Best Solo Artist, Best Soul/R&B Artist, Best Māori Artist, and Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo, which recognises albums or singles with at least 50% te reo Māori content.