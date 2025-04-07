Two artists leading the nominations for 2025 with five nominations each are Persian-New Zealand talent CHAII and inaugural (2024) Te Manu Mātārae recipient Stan Walker.

Following the release of her first full-length album Safar, CHAII is up for Album of the Year, Single of the Year for We Be Killing It, and Best Electronic Artist. She’s also a finalist for Best Video Content for the self-directed Night Like This and Best Producer alongside Frank Keys for Safar.

Stan Walker’s nominations include Single of the Year for Māori Ki Te Ao, which was No 1 on the Te Reo Chart for 55 weeks. Walker is also up for Best Solo Artist, Best Soul/R&B Artist, Best Māori Artist, and Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo, which recognises albums or singles with at least 50% te reo Māori content.

Georgia Lines returns with four nominations for Album Of the Year, Best Solo Artist, Best Pop Artist and Single of the Year following her 2022 Breakthrough Artist and 2024 Best Pop Artist wins.

New mum, Best Country Music Artist winner and joint inaugural Te Manu Mātārae recipient Kaylee Bell this year gained four finalist nods – for Album of the Year, Best Solo Artist and Best Country Music Artist for Nights Like This, and Single of the Year for Cowboy Up.

Bell joins Lorde, CHAII, Georgia Lines, Kaylee and Stan Walker in the running for Single of the Year.

AMA heavyweights L.A.B are up for Best Group, up against 2024 Best Pop finalists Foley and Corrella, who claimed Breakthrough Single of the Year and Best Roots Artist at AMA 2024.

Full list of nominees for the 2025 Aotearoa Music Awards

NZ On Air Te Tino Pukaemi o te Tau – Album of the Year

Aaradhna – Sweet Surrender

Anna Coddington – Te Whakamiha

CHAII – Safar

Fazerdaze – Soft Power

Georgia Lines – The Rose Of Jericho

Jordan Rakei – The Loop

Kaylee Bell – Nights Like This

L.A.B – L.A.B VI

Mel Parsons – Sabotage

MOKOTRON – WAEREA

Tami Neilson – Neilson Sings Nelson

Troy Kingi – Leatherman And The Mojave Green

Spotify Te Tino Waiata o te Tau – Single of the Year

Cassie Henderson – Seconds To Midnight (11.59)

CHAII – We Be Killing It

Fazerdaze – Cherry Pie

Georgia Lines – The Letter

JessB – Power (featuring Sister Nancy & Sampa the Great)

Kaylee Bell – Cowboy Up

Lorde – Girl, so confusing featuring lorde (Charli xcx, Lorde)

MOKOMOKAI – KUPE featuring MELODOWNZ

Reb Fountain – Come Down

Stan Walker – Māori Ki Te Ao

Theia – BALDH3AD!

Troy Kingi – Silicone Booby Trap

Te Tino Kāhui Manu Taki o te Tau – Best Group

Corrella – Skeletons

DARTZ – Dangerous Day To Be A Cold One

Earth Tongue – Great Haunting

Foley

L.A.B – L.A.B VI

SKILAA – Tiger In The River

Spotify Te Tino Reo o te Tau – Best Solo Artist

Aaradhna – Sweet Surrender

Fazerdaze – Soft Power

Georgia Lines – The Rose Of Jericho

Kaylee Bell – Nights Like This

MOKOTRON – WAEREA

Stan Walker

Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo

Anna Coddington – Te Whakamiha

Haami Tuari – Taku Kaenga

Jordyn With a Why – Reia

Stan Walker – Māori Ki Te Ao

TAWAZ – Tātarakihi (featuring MOHI)

Tuari Brothers – Higher

Te Māngai Pāho Te Manu Taki Māori o te Tau – Best Māori Artist

Anna Coddington – Te Whakamiha

Corrella – Skeletons

Jordyn With a Why – Hibiscus Moon, Love & Justice

MOHI

Stan Walker

TAWAZ

Te Manu Taki Whanokē o te Tau – Best Alternative Artist

Jim Nothing – Grey Eyes, Grey Lynn

Louisa Nicklin – The Big Sulk

Vera Ellen – heartbreak for jetlag

Te Manu Taki Tuauki o te Tau – Best Classical Artist

Jian Liu – Where Fairburn Walked

Justin DeHart – Towards Midnight: NZ Percussion Vol 2

Michael Houstoun – The Well-Tempered Clavier

Te Manu Taki Tuawhenua o te Tau – Best Country Music Artist

Barry Saunders and Delaney Davidson – Happiness Is Near

Kaylee Bell – Nights Like This

Tami Neilson – Neilson Sings Nelson

Te Manu Taki Tāhiko o te Tau – Best Electronic Artist

CHAII – Safar

Lee Mvtthews – EXIT

MOKOTRON – WAEREA

Te Manu Taki Ahurea o te Tau – Best Folk Artist

Holly Arrowsmith – Blue Dreams

Kerryn Fields – The Folk Singer

Mel Parsons – Sabotage

Te Manu Taki Ātete o te Tau – Best Hip-Hop Artist

David Dallas – Vita

Jujulipps – Superstar

RNZŌ

Te Manu Taki Tautito o te Tau – Best Jazz Artist

Lucien Johnson – Ancient Relics

Thabani Gapara – Dzindza

Umar Zakaria – Family Music

Te Manu Taki Arotini o te Tau – Best Pop Artist

Cassie Henderson – The Yellow Chapter

Frankie Venter

Georgia Lines – The Rose Of Jericho

Te Manu Taki Rakapioi o te Tau – Best Rock Artist

DARTZ – Dangerous Day To Be A Cold One

Devilskin – Surfacing

Troy Kingi – Leatherman And The Mojave Green

Te Manu Taki Taketake o te Tau – Best Roots Artist

Christoph El Truento – Dubs From The Neighbourhood

Corrella – Skeletons

Lomez Brown

Te Manu Taki Manako o te Tau – Best Soul/R&B Artist

Aaradhna – Sweet Surrender

Sam V

Stan Walker

ARTISAN AWARDS

Te Taumata o te Toi – Best Album Artwork

Emma Hercus – Sabotage (Mel Parsons)

Matt Sinclair – Neilson Sings Nelson (Tami Neilson)

Natalie King, Chris Schmelz – Uneven Ground (Death and the Maiden)

Te Taumata o te Pūkenga Oro – Best Engineer

Emily Wheatcroft – Snape, Amelia Murray – Soft Power (Fazerdaze)

Nic Manders – The Rose Of Jericho (Georgia Lines)

Simon Gooding – Safar (CHAII)

NZ On Air Te Taumata o te Ataata – Best Music Video Content

CHAII – Night Like This (CHAII)

Night Watch – Nightshift (Jujulipps)

Oscar Keys, Ezra Simons, Kristin Li – Paradise (DARTZ)

Te Taumata o te Kaiwhakaputa – Best Producer

CHAII, Frank Keys – Safar (CHAII)

Nic Manders – The Rose Of Jericho (Georgia Lines)

Rory Noble