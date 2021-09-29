Locals Only: Auckland-based producer CHAII on her leap of faith

CHAII performs 'Get it Done'. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / Locals Only

Collaboration has always been key for Tāmaki Makaurau-based producer and performer Mona. The Iranian-New Zealander started out writing rhymes and making beats in high school, first throwing ideas around with schoolmates and later with uni friends and other creative peers.

Studying spatial design at AUT gave Mona access to a recording studio that she made good use of. She subsequently decided to also train as an audio engineer, which gave her the tools she needed to work on tracks for the likes of killer emcee JessB.

These days Mona records and performs as CHAII, usually in cahoots with her fiance and musical partner Frank Keys – who also plays in CHAII's live band and electro hip-hop four-piece Yoko-Zuna, among other projects. She has a steady wider crew that she works with musically and visually to bring her many ideas to fruition.

"It's usually friends and people in the industry who are also really into the vision and the sound," Mona elaborates. "People that genuinely enjoy it, rather than, 'Oh, it's just another job.' That's really important for me, that we all get to get creative together."

The collaborative approach goes both ways. Having worked with a number of other artists directing videos, producing music, and doing live sound, Mona already knew a lot of behind-the-scenes folk before making the bold choice to commit to doing her own music full-time at the start of 2020.

"It got to a point where I had the skills that I needed, but I also realised, if I don't give this my full attention then I'll never know what my music is capable of doing, or where it's going to go.

"I went a bit cold turkey, finished off all the projects that I was working on and just made that big move. It felt quite organic and comfortable, but at the same time it was scary, because when you give it your all then you really know if it is going to resonate and do anything."

The leap of faith paid off, despite her plans for the year being disrupted by everyone's favourite party crasher, Covid-19.

