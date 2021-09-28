Kate Middleton stuns at No Time To Die premiere with Prince William, Charles and Camilla

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the No Time To Die world premiere at Royal Albert Hall in a Jenny Packham gown. Photo / Getty

Royal family members have celebrated the premiere of Daniel Craig's last James Bond film in style.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the glitzy event with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and met with stars at the event including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell.

Kate Middleton wore a custom Jenny Packham embellished Margot gown. Photo / Getty Images

Catherine's Jenny Packham caped gown was embellished with gold sequins. Photo / Getty

Healthcare workers and members of the armed forces joined the royals to watch the movie in a gesture of goodwill amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Daily Mail reports.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets some of the cast including Daniel Craig at the No Time to Die premiere. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton wore a breathtaking gold gown - a custom design by Jenny Packham reportedly worth £2,800 (NZ $5447). She was snapped greeting Daniel Craig who wore a vibrant pink velvet jacket.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Camilla attended the world premiere of No Time To Die. Photo / Getty Images

Camilla opted for a sparkling blue dress, accessorised with a silver brooch and a diamond bracelet.

The premiere was hosted at Royal Albert Hall, and was a long time coming for James Bond fans who have waited out several delays to finally see the new installment in the 007 franchise.

The film's stars Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris and Lashana Lynch also wowed on the red carpet. Lynch wore a yellow Vivienne Westwood Couture gown.

Lashana Lynch's red carpet look. Photo / Getty Images

Craig's last hurrah as the famous spy follows him as he's thrown into action by an old friend from the CIA who asks him for help. He battles against a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology, according to the film's synopsis.

It was originally scheduled for release in April 2020.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and also stars Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes.